Tipperary ladies footballers among the counties to be featured live on TG4

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association and championship sponsors TG4 have announced a bumper schedule of live summer action.

It has been confirmed that all 63 games in the 2021 TG4 All-Ireland championships will be available to watch live – and Friday night football is back.

TG4 will screen a total of 13 live games – including an All-Ireland Final triple-header from Croke Park on Sunday, September 5, when the junior, intermediate and senior champions will be crowned.

TG4’s exclusive coverage begins this Friday, July 9, with the meeting of meeting of Galway and Kerry in Group D of the senior championship (throw-in 7.30pm).

The Friday night fare continues with the Ulster derby clash between Armagh and Cavan on Friday, July 16, while Tipperary will play Meath in another Friday night offering on July 23.

The pivotal Group 4 showdown between Kerry and Donegal is also live on Saturday, July 24, while TG4 will broadcast all four senior championship quarter-finals across the August Bank Holiday weekend, along with the senior championship semi-finals on Saturday, August 14.

In addition, the remaining 50 matches across the junior, intermediate and senior championships will be available to view live on the LGFA and TG4’s dedicated championship online portal: https://page.inplayer.com/ peilnamban/