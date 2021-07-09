Tipperary will need the sun, the moon and the stars to align to overcome Kerry

Reigning Munster senior football champions Tipp put their provincial title on the line this Saturday evening (7 o’clock) when Kerry come to Semple Stadium, Thurles.

Having only captured the Munster crown last November for the first time since 1935, thus ending an 85-year famine in the process, the footballing world will be expecting that brief tenure to come to an end against Kerry, a team many fancy for this year’s All-Ireland title.

If footballing pundits raved last November following that epic victory in Páirc Uí Chaoimh against Cork that all the stars had aligned for David Power’s side, then on Saturday next, the sun, the moon and all the stars in heaven will have to line up once again if Tipperary are to triumph.

No doubt about it, Kerry are the in-form football team in the country at present having gone through their league campaign unbeaten, including a draw with Dublin and a demolition of Tyrone in their league semi-final. Under manager Peter Keane they are, according to David Power, on a mission.

“It looks like Kerry are on a mission and want to beat everyone in Munster, they can’t beat them by enough it seems,” warned the Kilsheelan/Kilcash clubman.

“But at the same time they have yet to be tested,” added Power, “and during the course of any championship, every team will have a game where it does not all go their way for them,” he cautioned.

While it has been a dismal year for Tipperary football in the league with relegation to Division 4 their lot, there are some positive vibes coming from training in the last few weeks and what’s more there are some bodies back and available for selection again.

Bill Maher and Robbie Kiely of last year’s successful half-back line are back in contention for places again and that has given everyone a lift, according to David Power. And there have been two recent challenge games with Laois and Cork, which saw Tipperary produce better performances than seen during their Division 3 League campaign.

“At the end of the day we are defending Munster champions and we have to make sure that we put in that performance,” he added.

And no doubt Tipp will give it their very best shot.