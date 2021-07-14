Kilsheelan Kilcash make history at u17 football level

U17A County Football League Final



Kilsheelan-Kilcash 2-12

JK Brackens 2-7



The first ever county u17 league title heads south to Kilsheelan Kilcash who passed a stiff test from the Mid’s JK Brackens.

Brackens had the better of the early exchanges, Joe Bourke registering the first point from a free. Kilsheelan-Kilcash were on the board shortly after with a well worked point from centre forward Oisin Lavin.



Corner forward Paddy Ormond pushed Kilsheelan ahead with a point from a free, a lead they never relinquished. Wing back Tommy O Connor ventured forward, his long-range shot dipped dangerously into the back of the net.



Kilsheelan were in the ascendence now and full forward Tadgh McGuire took advantage with another point. JK Brackens steadied the ship with a point from Daniel Joyce. No let up as O’Connor and Ormonde added three more points between them to give Kilsheelan breathing room.



The game was now in full flight Brackens with a goal after a long ball in Brian Bourke netted. This gave them a glimmer of hope that was quickly taken away. Full back Alex Hanrahan started a move using teammates & quick one/twos before a good foot pass inside. Eoin Barry flicked the high ball on brilliantly into the path of the still running Hanrahan who fired to the net. Two more Paddy Ormond points extended the lead. The final score a clever Brian Bourke point for Brackens. Half time Kilsheelan-Kilcash 2-8, JK Brackens 1-4.



JK Brackens again with the first score another Brian Bourke point. Unfortunately, it wasn’t long before corner forward Liam Freaney cancelled that out with a stylish point.



A scrappy period followed with neither team taking control and both conceding a lot of frees. The teams traded points, Jack Landy raising a white flag for Kilsheelan Joe Bourke for Brackens. Brackens, now playing with the breeze, took control at this point. And after an excellent move was fisted home by Brian Bourke the game was in the melting pot.



However, with Kilsheelan tiring, Luke Keyes and Kevin Walsh were sprung from the bench for the last couple of minutes. Two more frees from Ormonde were enough to see Kilsheelan over the line, relieved to hear the full-time whistle.



A complete team performance was needed from Kilsheelan to overcome a talented JK Brackens team.



Kilsheelan- Kilcash panel: Oisin O Donoghue, David Grabowska, Alex Hanrahan, Billy O’Gorman, Tommy O’Connor, Micheal Freaney, Aaron Costin, Harry Roche Nagle, Matthew Roche Nagle, Eoin Barry, Oisin Lavin, Jack Norris, Liam Freaney, Paddy Ormonde, Tadgh McGuire, Jack Landy, Michael Bates and Mikey McGuire. Mentors Dan O’Connor, David Lavin and Eddie O’Donoghue.

Referee:Michael Duffy