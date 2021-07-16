Three changes on Tipperary ladies football team to play Cork in All-Ireland championship

Cliona O'Dwyer is named on the Tipperary team to play Cork in the All-Ireland championship on Saturday
Tipperary manager Declan Carr has made three changes to the side that started in the unsuccessful relegation play-off against Westmeath in the Lidl National League for this Saturday's opening TG4 All-Ireland senior ladies football championship game against Cork.
Laura Nagle, Laura Dillon and Niamh Hayes come into the starting line-up, with Clodagh Horgan, Edith Carroll and Áine Delaney named among the substitutes.
Tipperary are without long-term injury absentees Aishling Moloney and Emma Morrissey.
The lineout is Lauren Fitzpatrick; Laura Nagle, Maria Curley, Emma Cronin; Lucy Spillane, Caitlin Kennedy, Elaine Kelly; Anna Rose Kennedy (captain), Orla O’Dwyer; Cliona O’Dwyer, Ava Fennessy, Laura Dillon; Róisín Howard, Niamh Hayes, Angela McGuigan.
The venue is Sean Treacy Park, Tipperary and the throw-in is at 2pm.
