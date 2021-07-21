Tipperary name team for Munster minor football championship quarter-final

The Tipperary minor footballers play Limerick at the LIT Gaelic Grounds this evening, Wednesday
The Tipperary minor footballers play Limerick this Wednesday evening at the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7.30pm in the Munster championship quarter-final.
The team is -
Tom Bourke
JK Brackens
Michael Ryan
Ballingarry
Sean O'Meara
Grangemockler Ballyneale
Charlie King
Ballina
Senan Butler
Kilsheelan Kilcash
Jack O'Neill
Ardfinnan
Charlie English
Ballyporeen
Tadhg Sheehan
Clonmel Commercials
Zac O'Loughlin
Kilsheelan Kilcash
Eoin Craddock
Holycross Ballycahill
Niall O'Connor
Clonmel Og
Kian O'Reilly
Clonmel Commercials
Darragh Mc Vicker
Clonmel Og
Paul Mullen
Drom/Inch
Diarmuid O'Riordan
Newport
Substitutes -
Eoghan Doyle
Rockwell Rosegreen
Daragh Spillane
Fethard
Jake Canny
Boherlahan Dualla
Thomas Charles
Clonmel Commercials
Cian Smith
Clonmel Commercials
Liam Hayes
Gortnahoe Glengoole
Fionn Fitzgerald
Killenaule
Joe Higgins
Clonmel Commercials
Brian Quinn
JK Brackens
