21/07/2021

Tipperary name team for Munster minor football championship quarter-final

Tipp take on Limerick at LIT Gaelic Grounds

The Tipperary minor footballers play Limerick this Wednesday evening at the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7.30pm in the Munster championship quarter-final.

The team is -


Tom Bourke 
JK Brackens

 
Michael Ryan
Ballingarry

 
Sean O'Meara
Grangemockler Ballyneale

 
Charlie King
Ballina

 
Senan Butler
Kilsheelan Kilcash

 
Jack O'Neill
Ardfinnan

 
Charlie English
Ballyporeen

 
Tadhg Sheehan
Clonmel Commercials

 
Zac O'Loughlin
Kilsheelan Kilcash

 
Eoin Craddock
Holycross Ballycahill

 
Niall O'Connor
Clonmel Og

 
Kian O'Reilly
Clonmel Commercials

 
Darragh Mc Vicker
Clonmel Og

 
Paul Mullen
Drom/Inch

 
Diarmuid O'Riordan
Newport
 
 
Substitutes -
 
Eoghan Doyle 
Rockwell Rosegreen

 
Daragh Spillane
Fethard

 
Jake Canny 
Boherlahan Dualla

 
Thomas Charles
Clonmel Commercials

 
Cian Smith
Clonmel Commercials 

 
Liam Hayes
Gortnahoe Glengoole 

 
Fionn Fitzgerald
Killenaule 

 
Joe Higgins
Clonmel Commercials 

 
Brian Quinn
JK Brackens

