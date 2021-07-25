Search our Archive

‘No Tipperary player left behind’ as John West Féile moves to U15 and opens to every club

Chance to represent club and county in Croke Park or Semple Stadium at Halloween

Semple Stadium

A blitz will be held at Semple Stadium on Bank Holiday Monday, October 25

John West, sponsors of the GAA’s annual Féile na nÓg (football) and Féile na nGael (camogie and hurling) competitions, says it is delighted to honour its pledge that no Tipperary child would be left behind following the cancellation of last year’s events.

This year’s running of the competition will see it initially take place on a county basis, with the age grade moving to Under 15, ensuring children who missed out in 2020 now get a chance to compete for the opportunity to represent their club and county in Croke Park or Semple Stadium at Halloween.

John West Féile has brought together thousands of young hurlers, camogie players and Gaelic footballers in a celebration of the GAA’s community ethos through underage competition. This is the sixth year of John West’s sponsorship of what has grown to become one of the biggest underage sporting events in Europe.

The John West Féile na nGael hurling and camogie events, which this year celebrate their 50th anniversary, will take place across individual counties on August 21. The Féile na nÓg football events will take place on August 28.

Clubs which are successful in their county John West Féile can win the opportunity to play in Croke Park over the Halloween period.

To mark the 50th anniversary of John West Féile na nGael, a special event will be organised in Tipperary, in which club representatives from the counties that participated in 1971 will play in a blitz, which will include the opportunity to play in Semple Stadium.

This event will take place on the Bank Holiday Monday, October 25.

