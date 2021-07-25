Irish senior women's team clinch place in European basketball final with help of Tipperary's Grainne Dwyer

Grainne Dwyer is on the Irish senior women's basketball team that has reached the final of the the FIBA European Championship for Small Countries in Nicosia, Cyprus
Thurles player Grainne Dwyer was on the scoresheet again as the Irish senior women's basketball team booked their spot in the final of the FIBA European Championship for Small Countries in Nicosia, Cyprus, after beating Kosovo 86-72 in a tight semi-final battle.
The final against Luxembourg takes place this evening, Sunday, at 5pm and the game will be live streamed on the FIBA YouTube channel.
The semi-final had Ireland trailing for three-quarters of contest after a strong opening quarter from Kosovo, which saw them lead 26-18.
Ireland edged their way back into the semi-final, outscoring their opponents in each of the remaining quarters and a strong final quarter saw them pull clear by the time the end buzzer sounded.
