Search our Archive

25/07/2021

Irish senior women's team clinch place in European basketball final with help of Tipperary's Grainne Dwyer

Final will be against Luxembourg in Nicosia

Grainne Dwyer

Grainne Dwyer is on the Irish senior women's basketball team that has reached the final of the the FIBA European Championship for Small Countries in Nicosia, Cyprus

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

Email:

sport@nationalist.ie

Thurles player Grainne Dwyer was on the scoresheet again as the Irish senior women's basketball team booked their spot in the final of the FIBA European Championship for Small Countries in Nicosia, Cyprus, after beating Kosovo 86-72 in a tight semi-final battle.

The final against  Luxembourg takes place this evening, Sunday, at 5pm and the game will be live streamed on the FIBA YouTube channel.

The semi-final had Ireland trailing for three-quarters of contest after a strong opening quarter from Kosovo, which saw them lead 26-18.

Ireland edged their way back into the semi-final, outscoring their opponents in each of the remaining quarters and a strong final quarter saw them pull clear by the time the end buzzer sounded.

‘No Tipperary player left behind’ as John West Féile moves to U15 and opens to every club

Chance to represent club and county in Croke Park or Semple Stadium at Halloween

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie