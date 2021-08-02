Search our Archive

02/08/2021

Larry O'Grady and Willie O'Donoghue win Munster athletics medals in Tipperary

Provincial Masters track and field championships held in Templemore

Willie O’Donoghue and Larry O’Grady

Mooreabbey Milers AC’s Willie O’Donoghue and Larry O’Grady won medals at the Munster Masters track and field championships in Templemore

Mooreabbey Milers AC had two representatives in three events last Saturday at the Munster Masters track and field championships in Templemore.
Up first in the morning session was Larry O’Grady throwing the discus.
After a tough start with a foul or two, Larry produced an impressive fourth throw to walk away with the silver medal.
Up next in the late afternoon on the track was Willie O’Donoghue in a hotly contested 3,000 metres. After a lot of trading places and sprint battles, Willie ran away with the silver medal.
For the final event of the day it was back to Larry O’Grady in the field events for the shot putt.

Again there was impressive throwing from Larry, when he produced a personal best of 11 metres 18 to pocket the gold medal.

