Mooreabbey Milers athletic club given the go-ahead for ten mile race

Perry Power, Mooreabbey Milers AC, at the Conna 5k in Ballynoe last Friday evening
Mooreabbey Milers AC has been lucky enough to secure a permit to host The Mooreabbey 10 Mile on Sunday August 29.
The race start is at the historic ruins of the Mooreabbey, from which the club gets its name, and it lies just outside Galbally village.
The route is a left-handed loop once you’ve passed through the scenic village which takes in views of the Galtee mountains.
It is a relatively flat looped route and has a nice downhill kilometre finish.
Entry is on https://www.njuko.net/mooreabbey-10-mile
