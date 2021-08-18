Check out all your Tipperary GAA fixtures for the week right here

A bumper weekend of GAA lies in store in Tipperary
There is a bumper weekend of GAA ahead with four divisional senior hurling finals down for decision
A bumper weekend of GAA lies in store in Tipperary this weekend with four divisional senior hurling championship finals down for decision as well as the west Tipperary senior football final as well.
The list of fixtures is extensive and features:
Wed 18 Aug
JBH Gp 1, Venue: Ardfinnan GAA Pitch, Cahir V Moyle Rovers 19:30, Ref: Martin Doyle
JBH Gp 1, Venue: Fethard GAA Park, Ballybacon/Grange V Carrick Swan 19:30, Ref: Philip Keane
JBH Gp 2, Venue: Monroe GAA Pitch, Clerihan V St Patrick's 19:30, Ref: John Flynn
JBH Gp 2, Venue: Ned Hall Park, Clonmel, Mullinahone V Marlfield 19:30, Ref: Luke Foran
U13 Hurling Sheild , Venue: Clonakenny, Clonakenny V Loughmore-Castleiney 19:00, Ref: P J Nolan
U13D Mid Hurling Group 1, Venue: Kickham Park Thurles, Thurles Gaels V Holycross/Ballycahill 19:00, Ref: Martin Ryan (Murty)
U13D Mid Hurling Group 2 , Venue: Littleton, Durlas g V Moycarkey-Borris 19:30, Ref: Joe Leahy
Under-19 A Hurling, Venue: Leahy Park Cashel, Cashel King Cormacs V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 19:00, Ref: Paddy Russell
Under-19 A Hurling, Venue: Cappawhite, Cappawhite V Arravale Rovers 19:00, Ref: Andrew Purcell
Under-19 B Hurl - div A, Venue: Golden, Golden-Kilfeacle V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 19:00, Ref: Richard O Connor
Under-19 B Hurling - div b, Venue: Annacarty, Eire Og/SeanTreacys V Clonoulty/Rossmore 19:00, Ref: Phil Ryan
Thu 19 Aug
Sth Tipp U13D HL 2021 Group 1, Venue: Clogheen GAA Pitch, Father Sheehys V Cahir 19:00, Ref: Michael Kennedy
county 15C Hurling Group 1, Venue: Ballinderry, Shannon Rovers Gaels V Ballinahinch/Templederry 19:00, Ref: Pat O Mahony
county 15C Hurling Group 1, Venue: Portroe, Portroe V ire g Annacarty/Donohill 19:00, Ref: James Lees
County U15 C Hurling Group 2, Venue: Clerihan, Clerihan V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 19:00, Ref: Noel Cosgrave
county 15D Hurling Group 1, Venue: Kickham Park Thurles, Thurles Gaels V Kilruane MacDonaghs 19:00, Ref: John Lillis
county 17C Hurling Group 1, Venue: Lattin, Lattin/Aherlow V Emly 19:00, Ref: Richard O Connor
West U13D Hurling, Venue: Cappawhite, Cappawhite Gaels V Arravale Rovers 19:00, Ref: Donie Horan
West U13D Hurling, Venue: New Inn, Rockwell Rovers V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 19:00, Ref: John O Grady
West U13D Hurling, Venue: Clonoulty, Clonoulty/Rossmore V Cashel King Cormacs 19:00, Ref: Willie Kennedy
Fri 20 Aug
Senior Football League Championship 2021, Venue: Cahir GAA Pitch, Moyle Rovers V Clonmel Commercials 18:30, Ref: Derek O Mahoney
Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship Div2, Venue: Holycross, Holycross/Ballycahill V Thurles Sarsfields 19:00, Ref: Sean Everard
Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship Div2, Venue: Clonakenny, Clonakenny V Moycarkey-Borris 19:00, Ref: Martin Ryan (Murty)
County U13A Football 2019, Venue: Pairc na NOg, Ballina V Durlas g 19:00, Ref: Tom Loughnane
North Junior B Hurling League Group 3, Venue: Borrisokane, Borrisokane V Shannon Rovers 19:00, Ref: Tommy Ryan
North Junior B Hurling League Group 3, Venue: Ballingarry (North), Knockshegowna V Moneygall 19:00, Ref: Alan Tierney
North Tipp U13D Hurling, Venue: Borrisoleigh, Borris-Ileigh V Templederry Kenyons 18:45, Ref: David Kennedy
Junior B - Gr 1, Venue: Emly, Emly V Sean Treacys 19:00, Ref: Richard O Connor
Junior B - Gr 2, Venue: Solohead, Solohead V Cappawhite 19:00, Ref: David Grogan
Junior B - Gr 2, Venue: Rosegreen Community Field, Rosegreen V Clonoulty/Rossmore 19:00, Ref: John Mc Cormack
West Senior football, Venue: New Inn, Arravale Rovers V Aherlow 19:30, Ref: Donie Horan
Sat 21 Aug
Roadstone Intermediate Mid Hurling Championship, Venue: Littleton, Moyne/Templetuohy V Boherlahan Dualla 18:30, Ref: Tom Loughnane
Sth Tipp U13D HL 2021 Group 1, Venue: Ned Hall Park, Clonmel, Clonmel g V Moyle Rovers 11:00, Ref: Kieran Barrett
Sth Tipp U13D HL 2021 Group 2, Venue: The Green, Carrick, Carrick Swan V St Mary's 11:00, Ref: Philip Keane
Thurles Credit Union Mid Junior A Hurling Championship Div1, Venue: Castleiney, Loughmore-Castleiney V Holycross/Ballycahill 19:00, Ref: Martin Ryan (Murty)
West Intermediate Hurling, Venue: Sean Treacy Park, Golden-Kilfeacle V Cappawhite 14:30, Ref: David Ryan
South Tipperary Senior Hurling 2021, Venue: Clonmel Sportsfield, Mullinahone V Killenaule 18:30, Ref: Paddy Ivors
North Junior B Hurling League, Venue: Dolla, Silvermines V Lorrha-Dorrha 18:30, Ref: Christy Mc Loughlin
North Junior B Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Ballina, Ballina V Kildangan 19:00, Ref: Philip Kelly
North Junior B Hurling League Group 2, Venue: MacDonagh Park , Nenagh ire g V Templederry Kenyons 19:00, Ref: Shane Hodgins
North Tipp Intermediate Hurling Championship, Venue: Cloughjordan, Borrisokane V Moneygall 18:00, Ref: Peter Carroll
North Tipp U11A Hurling GO GAMES, Venue: Roscrea, Roscrea V Burgess 11:00, Ref: TBC
North Tipp U11A Hurling GO GAMES, Venue: Ballina, Ballina V Nenagh ire g 11:00, Ref: TBC
North Tipp U11A Hurling GO GAMES, Venue: TBC, Newport V Toomevara 11:00, Ref: TBC
North Tipp U11C Hurling GO GAMES, Venue: Ballinderry, Shannon Rovers V Ballinahinch 11:00, Ref: TBC
North Tipp U11C Hurling GO GAMES, Venue: TBC, Newport V Lorrha-Dorrha 11:00, Ref: TBC
North Tipp U11C Hurling GO GAMES, Venue: Portroe, Portroe V Borrisokane 11:00, Ref: TBC
West Senior Hurling, Venue: Golden, Clonoulty/Rossmore V Cashel King Cormacs 18:00, Ref: Phil Ryan
Sun 22 Aug
Centenary Agri Mid Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Holycross, Loughmore-Castleiney V Thurles Sarsfields 12:30, Ref: Seamus Delaney
Thurles Credit Union Mid Junior A Hurling Championship Div1, Venue: Templemore, JK Brackens V Moycarkey-Borris 18:30, Ref: Martin Ryan (Murty)
Thurles Credit Union Mid Junior A Hurling Championship Div2, Venue: Boherlahan GAA Club, Boherlahan Dualla V Upperchurch-Drombane 18:00, Ref: Joe Leahy
Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship Div1, Venue: Gortnahoe, Gortnahoe-Glengoole V JK Brackens 11:00, Ref: Michael Heffernan
Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship Div1, Venue: Templetuohy, Tipperary, Moyne/Templetuohy V Knock 12:30, Ref: John Butler
South Tipperary Intermediate Hurling 2021, Venue: Fethard GAA Park, Ballingarry V Moyle Rovers 18:30, Ref: Michael Kennedy
JBF Gp 1, Venue: Ned Hall Park, Clonmel, Carrick Davins V Clonmel Commercials 12:00, Ref: Philip Keane
JBF Gp 1, Venue: Anner Park, Cloneen, Grangemockler Ballyneale V Mullinahone 12:00, Ref: Jason Lyons
JBF Gp 2, Venue: Monroe GAA Pitch, Fethard V Kilsheelan-Kilcash 12:00, Ref: Sean Lonergan
JBF Gp 2, Venue: Fethard GAA Park, St Patrick's V Moyle Rovers 12:00, Ref: Brian Tyrell
North Junior B Hurling League, Venue: Kilcolman, Burgess V Newport 18:30, Ref: Brendan Ryan
North Tipp Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: MacDonagh Park , Kildangan V Kilruane MacDonaghs 18:15, Ref: Ger Fitzpatrick
Junior B - Gr 3, Venue: Sean Treacy Park, Cashel King Cormacs V Arravale Rovers 12:00, Ref: TBC
Mon 23 Aug
Sth Tipp U13D HL 2021 Group 1, Venue: Cahir GAA Pitch, Cahir V Mullinahone 19:00, Ref: Derek O Mahoney
Sth Tipp U13D HL 2021 Group 2, Venue: Fethard School Field, Fethard V Ballingarry 19:00, Ref: Martin Cody
West U13A Hurling, Venue: Clonoulty, Clonoulty/Rossmore V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 19:00, Ref: Padraig Skeffington
West U13A Hurling, Venue: Cappawhite, Cappawhite Gaels V Cashel King Cormacs 19:00, Ref: Richard O Connor
West U13B Hurling, Venue: Lattin, Lattin/Aherlow V Rosegreen 19:00, Ref: Paddy Russell
West U13B Hurling, Venue: New Inn, Rockwell Rovers V Golden-Kilfeacle 19:00, Ref: Matt Geraghty
West U13C Hurling, Venue: Annacarty, ire g Annacarty/Donohill V Emly 19:00, Ref: Paul Carew
West U13C Hurling, Venue: Kilcommon, Sean Treacys V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 19:00, Ref: Willie Kennedy
Tue 24 Aug
Sth Tipp U13B HL Group 1, Venue: Clerihan, Clerihan V Clonmel g 19:00, Ref: Keith Delahunty
Sth Tipp U13B HL Group 2, Venue: Mullinahone, Mullinahone V Fethard 18:30, Ref: Paul Guinan
Sth Tipp U13B HL Group 2, Venue: Killenaule, Killenaule V Carrick Swan 19:00, Ref: Paddy Ivors
Sth Tipp U13C HL 2021, Venue: Grangemockler Ballyneale, Grangemockler Ballyneale V St Patrick's 19:00, Ref: Luke Foran
Sth Tipp U13C HL 2021, Venue: Cahir GAA Pitch, Cahir V Ballypooreen/Skeheenawrinky 19:00, Ref: Noel Cosgrave
Sth Tipp U13C HL 2021, Venue: Monroe GAA Pitch, Moyle Rovers V St Mary's 19:30, Ref: Martin Cody
North Tipp U13B Hurling, Venue: Borrisokane, Borrisokane V Burgess 19:30, Ref: Dan Darcy
North Tipp U13D Hurling, Venue: Kilcolman, Burgess V Borris-Ileigh 19:00, Ref: Christy Mc Loughlin
North Tipp U13D Hurling, Venue: Saint Michaels Park Toomevara, Toomevara V Kildangan 19:00, Ref: Michael Cronin
North Tipp U13D Hurling, Venue: Templederry, Templederry Kenyons V Portroe 19:00, Ref: David Kennedy
U13A Mid Hurling , Venue: Templemore, JK Brackens V Durlas g 19:00, Ref: Sean Everard
U13A Mid Hurling , Venue: Templetuohy, Tipperary, Moyne/Templetuohy V Boherlahan Dualla 19:00, Ref: Paddy Kenny
Junior B - Gr 1, Venue: Golden, Golden-Kilfeacle V ire g Annacarty/Donohill 19:00, Ref: John O Grady
More News
Clonmel Rowing Club’s Daire Lynch (second from left) competing in the Queen Mother Challenge Cup at Henley Regatta last weekend
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.