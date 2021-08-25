Ladies Football: Holycross affect 17 point turnaround

John Kennedy Motors U21 Division 3 League Final

Holycross/Ballycahill 6-12

St. Odhran’s/Silvermines 5-8

A 17 point turnaround made Holycross/Ballycahill the U21 Division 3 Champions on Sunday afternoon last when they defeated St. Odhran’s/Silvermines in the Division 3 final.



An exciting and enthralling game it set the stage for a fantastic afternoon of football. St. Odhran’s dominated the opening half and had notched up 3-5 to Holycross’ 0-2 by the water break. Sarah Madden opening her goal account in just the 3rd minute and her second less than 15 minutes later.

Above: Champions alright - Holycross Ballycahill pictured after the game.

Anna Stapleton added the third in the 18th minute. On the restart St. Odhran’s Eileen Gleeson added her name to the goal scorers. However Holycross slowly began to take their scores with Kate Carr registering a personal tally of 0-3 combined with points from Elaine Brennan, Lily Maher and Kate McGrath (0-1) each to bring the half time score to St. Odhran’s/Silvermines 4-6 Holycross Ballycahill 0-8.



On the restart Holycross began to assert themselves and less than ten minutes in had put themselves a point 3-2 without reply with scores from Ava Carr (1-0), Kate McGrath (1-1) Lily Maher (1-0, penalty) and Meabh Ryan (1-0) . St. Odhran’s did pull a point back from Ellen Cunneen but Holycross were now in the driving seat Elaine Brennan replying with (1-2) before Lilly Maher converted a penalty to put Holycross firmly out of reach. Silvermines were reduced to just 14 for the remainder of the game when Aoife Ryan was sin binned.

St. Odhran’s Jodie McGrath claimed a goal of her own before Ellen Cunneen pointed again in the last minute of ordinary time. It was Lilly Maher third converted penalty of the game that wrapped it all up for Holycross.



Teams and scorers

Holycross/Ballycahill

Roisín Dwan, Clodagh Morris, Marie McGrath, Katie Ryan, Kate Dwan, Kate McGrath (0-2) Caoimhe Doyle, Rachel Quinlan, Meabh Ryan (1-0), Ava Carr, (1-0) Julie Brennan, Lilly Maher (3-2), Abby Fitzpatrick Ryan, Elaine Brennan (1-4), Kate Carr (0-4) Subs used Aoife O’Reilly, Katie O’Mahoney, Aisling Craddock and Grace Fitzpatrick Ryan

St. Odhran’s/Silvermines

Aoife Ryan, Andrea Brennan , Annie Ryan, Rachel Shanahan, Niamh Pateman, Maria Moroney, Katie Murphy, Ciara Grace, Anna Stapleton (1-0), Ellen Cunneen (0-5), Sarah Madden (2-2), Niamh Cunneen (0-1), Jodie McGrath (1-0), Eileen Gleeson (1-0), Hazel Cawley. Substitutions used; Niamh O’Brien, Saoirse Shanahan, Tara Byrne, Katelyn Fahey, Maeve Steed, Abbie O’Dwyer, Bronagh Kenneally