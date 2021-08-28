Clonmel Commercials will take it one game at a time in Tipperary county senior football championship

Above: Standing: Tim Floyd (County Board secretary), Breda O’Donnell (FBD Insurance Clonmel branch), Joe McNamara (Clonmel Commercials secretary). Seated: Michael Berkery (chairman, FBD Insurance, county championships sponsor), Liam Ryan (Commercials) and Joe Kennedy (County Board chairman)

Clonmel Commercials will be bidding to win their third county senior football championship in-a-row this year, something that the club hasn’t achieved since 1967.

However, right now it’s not a priority for the players or management, according to defender Liam Ryan.

“We won’t be speaking about it at all,” he stated at the launch of the FBD Insurance-sponsored championship.

“Like every year we’ll be planning to get ourselves right for the group stages of the championship and hopefully kick on from there. We won’t be looking past that.

“Naturally enough it would be a great thing to be able to do but I don’t think we’ll be looking at it or talking about it until after the year is over.”

Commercials begin their campaign against Ardfinnan in Cahir at 1.30 on Sunday week, September 5.

They’ve warmed up for the county championship in impressive style by winning three competitions - divisions one and two of the county league and the south league championship.

“We have great numbers at training these days and I think between Covid and grades changing to U20 and rules like that, some young lads might have been coming into the senior set-up a bit later than they would have in previous years,” says Liam Ryan.

“We’ve a good crop now this year and it’s showing in terms of the intermediate team we have and in the senior league, when we were missing some of our regular players.

“Younger lads and fellows who weren’t normally in the senior line-up have really stepped up and it’s been beneficial for everyone.

“That shows the value of the leagues and playing matches regularly,” he says.