06/09/2021

Tipperary connection with Meath's historic Ladies Footballers All-Ireland success

C'MON THE ROYALS!

Máire O'Shaughnessy celebrates Meath's All-Ireland success with team mate Emma Duggan. Maire has proud Tipperary connections.

Jeddy Walsh

TIPPERARY MEATH CONNECTION


Congratulations to Máire O’Shaughnessy, who was a midfielder for Meath Ladies Footballer on Sunday last when they upset the formbook and defeated Dublin to win their first-ever All-Ireland Senior title, stopping the Dublin five-in-a-row in the process.

It was an amazing achievement for the Royalettes who only two years ago lost the All-Ireland Intermediate final to a Samantha Lambert led Tipperary.

In 2020 Meath atoned that defeat when they beat near neighbours Westmeath in the Intermediate final and this year went all the way, beating Cork in extra-time in the semi-final and then Dublin in the decider, playing some marvellous football along the way.


Máire O'Shaughnessy is a daughter of Mary Ryan formerly of Curraheen, Drangan/Cloneen who was a member of the Meath backroom team on Sunday.

All in the Premier County send their congratulations to Maire on this historic achievement.

