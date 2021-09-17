Search

17/09/2021

Support for Tipperary-trained Susie Sapphire ahead of Irish Greyhound Derby final

Female winner backed into 2/1 from 9/4

BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby

Explosive Boy and Susie Sapphire are at the head of the market for Saturday night's BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

Email:

sport@nationalist.ie

Susie Sapphire, trained in New Inn by Owen McKenna for Peter Comerford, Naas is being well backed to be the first female winner of the BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby in 22 years ahead of the final at Shelbourne Park on Saturday night.

Sprint Time was the last bitch to land the blue riband event back in 1999, but two of the six finalists have the chance to end the wait, with Susie Sapphire and Singalong Sally drawn respectively in traps one and two for the decider.

Susie Sapphire, one of four Tipperary-trained dogs in the final, maintained an unbeaten record in this year’s competition by winning her highly competitive semi-final heat, and subsequently fell into 3/1 from 8/1 to go all the way.

However further support for the daughter of Droopys Jet and Jetstream Lynx means she has now shortened further into 5/2 behind 2/1 favourite Explosive Boy.

Singalong Sally, who finished four lengths adrift of first semi-final heat winner All About Ted (3/1) is a 12/1 shot to win the final, with BoyleSports clipping the chances of either female landing the spoils into 2/1 from 9/4 this week.

Jackslittlething is becoming easier to back, having been eased out to 9/2 from 7/2, while Carrigeen North remains the 25/1 outsider for the €125,000 prize.

Dan Breen Round two senior hurling team of the week

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media