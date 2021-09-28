St Mollerans's U13 footballers celebrate county final win

St Molleran’s U13 footballers won the Division 3 county final last Saturday defeating near neighbours Portlaw GAA Club by three points. Final score was St Molleran’s 2-7, Portlaw 2-4.
In winning the final, the team completed the double and made a small bit of history for the St Molleran’s GAA Club.
The St Molleran’s players started the game well and went two points up but Portlaw/Ballyduff responded with a goal.
The Carrickbeg side was behind by one point at the break.
The half-time score was Portlaw 1-6, St Molleran’s 1-5.
In the second half, St Molleran’s levelled the score and bombarded the Portlaw goal.
They led the game by 5 points with 15 minutes to go. Portlaw responded well with two points from two well taken opportunities leaving a kick of the ball in it with a couple of minutes to go.
St Molleran’s players showed great commitment and heart in making some match saving tackles and blocks with Portlaw getting a close-in free 10m out from their goal.
The boys put their bodies on the goal line to save the powerful shot and came out with the ball to the sound of the final whistle.
Gearoid O’Shea received the Man of the Match award but in fairness there were 17 heroes on the field and St Molleran’s GAA Club is proud of them all..
The club supplied refreshments at the field to their tired players and supporters which went down a treat .
St Molleran’s GAA Club congratulates the team and their mentors on their success.
