Search

01/10/2021

Opportunity for GAA club members to raise €10,000 for Samaritans Ireland

Three-week challenge begins on World Mental Health Day on October 10

GAA Healthy Clubs

Any activity that boosts your mental wellbeing can be recorded and added to your personal and the collective tally

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

Email:

sport@nationalist.ie

The GAA Healthy Club Project is once more partnering with Irish Life to encourage club members this October to participate in a wellbeing challenge via the MyLife App that has the potential to raise €10,000 for Samaritans Ireland. 

The three-week GAA Healthy Clubs My Mind Matters challenge throws-in on October 10, World Mental Health Day, and aims to inspire participants to set aside 30 minutes, five days a week, for an activity that boosts their mental health.

If participants collectively record 30,000 days of activity on the MyLife App (each 30 minutes of activity recorded counts as one day) between October 10-30, then Irish Life will donate €10,000 to Samaritans Ireland, the GAA’s official mental health partners since 2015.

But that’s not all. Participants can also donate their MyLife points to Samaritans through the MyLife rewards store, resulting in more welcome funds for one of Ireland’s hardest-working charities. 

The challenge target is very achievable with your support. Last spring, over 28,000 participants from GAA clubs across the country took part in the Every Step Counts Challenge, making it one of the biggest physical activity challenges ever delivered in Ireland. 

This time around any activity that boosts your mental wellbeing, such as walking, running, or cycling, yoga, meditation, gardening, or swimming etc. can be recorded and added to your personal and the collective tally.

We also know from research that giving is another great way to improve your wellbeing, so the opportunity to support Samaritans Ireland while doing something for your own mental health makes this a win-win opportunity. 

Further information on the challenge can be found here  https://mylife.irishlife.ie/gaa-my-mind-matters 

Colin O'Riordan signs new one-year deal with Sydney Swans

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media