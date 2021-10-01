Opportunity for GAA club members to raise €10,000 for Samaritans Ireland

The GAA Healthy Club Project is once more partnering with Irish Life to encourage club members this October to participate in a wellbeing challenge via the MyLife App that has the potential to raise €10,000 for Samaritans Ireland.

The three-week GAA Healthy Clubs My Mind Matters challenge throws-in on October 10, World Mental Health Day, and aims to inspire participants to set aside 30 minutes, five days a week, for an activity that boosts their mental health.

If participants collectively record 30,000 days of activity on the MyLife App (each 30 minutes of activity recorded counts as one day) between October 10-30, then Irish Life will donate €10,000 to Samaritans Ireland, the GAA’s official mental health partners since 2015.

But that’s not all. Participants can also donate their MyLife points to Samaritans through the MyLife rewards store, resulting in more welcome funds for one of Ireland’s hardest-working charities.

The challenge target is very achievable with your support. Last spring, over 28,000 participants from GAA clubs across the country took part in the Every Step Counts Challenge, making it one of the biggest physical activity challenges ever delivered in Ireland.

This time around any activity that boosts your mental wellbeing, such as walking, running, or cycling, yoga, meditation, gardening, or swimming etc. can be recorded and added to your personal and the collective tally.

We also know from research that giving is another great way to improve your wellbeing, so the opportunity to support Samaritans Ireland while doing something for your own mental health makes this a win-win opportunity.

Further information on the challenge can be found here https://mylife.irishlife.ie/gaa-my-mind-matters