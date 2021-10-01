Search

01/10/2021

Check the south Tipperary GAA fixtures for this weekend

Junior hurling and football and U19 matches down for decision

Clonmel Sportsfield

Clonmel Sportsfield will host two south Tipperary matches this weekend

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

Email:

sport@nationalist.ie

Saturday October 2
JBH Group 2 Round 3
Davin Park, Carrick 16:00 St Patrick's V Marlfield Referee: John Flynn (unconfirmed)
U/19 B F Group 2 Round 3
Anner Park, Cloneen 17:00 Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Mullinahone Referee: Paul Guinan (unconfirmed)
JAF Group 1 Round 4
Monroe GAA Pitch 17:00 Newcastle V Ballingarry Referee: Tadhg Lonergan (unconfirmed)

Sunday October 3
U/19 A Football Round 2
Monroe GAA Pitch 12:00 Fethard V Clonmel Commercials Referee: Sean Lonergan (unconfirmed)
Ned Hall Park, Clonmel 12:00 Grangemockler Ballyneale V Cahir Referee: Paddy Ivors
U/19 B F Group1 Round 3
Clonmel Sportsfield 12:00 Ballingarry V Ardfinnan Referee: Philip Keane (unconfirmed)
JBH Group 2 Round 3
Davin Park, Carrick 16:00 Mullinahone V Clerihan Referee: Noel Cosgrave (unconfirmed)
U/19 B F Group1 Round 3
Ned Hall Park, Clonmel 17:00 St Patrick's V Knockmealdown Gaels Referee: Luke Foran
JAF Group 2 Round 4
Clonmel Sportsfield 17:00 Ardfinnan V Killenaule

