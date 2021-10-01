Check the south Tipperary GAA fixtures for this weekend

Clonmel Sportsfield will host two south Tipperary matches this weekend
Saturday October 2
JBH Group 2 Round 3
Davin Park, Carrick 16:00 St Patrick's V Marlfield Referee: John Flynn (unconfirmed)
U/19 B F Group 2 Round 3
Anner Park, Cloneen 17:00 Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Mullinahone Referee: Paul Guinan (unconfirmed)
JAF Group 1 Round 4
Monroe GAA Pitch 17:00 Newcastle V Ballingarry Referee: Tadhg Lonergan (unconfirmed)
Sunday October 3
U/19 A Football Round 2
Monroe GAA Pitch 12:00 Fethard V Clonmel Commercials Referee: Sean Lonergan (unconfirmed)
Ned Hall Park, Clonmel 12:00 Grangemockler Ballyneale V Cahir Referee: Paddy Ivors
U/19 B F Group1 Round 3
Clonmel Sportsfield 12:00 Ballingarry V Ardfinnan Referee: Philip Keane (unconfirmed)
JBH Group 2 Round 3
Davin Park, Carrick 16:00 Mullinahone V Clerihan Referee: Noel Cosgrave (unconfirmed)
U/19 B F Group1 Round 3
Ned Hall Park, Clonmel 17:00 St Patrick's V Knockmealdown Gaels Referee: Luke Foran
JAF Group 2 Round 4
Clonmel Sportsfield 17:00 Ardfinnan V Killenaule
