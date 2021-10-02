Match in Tipperary county senior football championship has been called off

Moycarkey Borris have conceded the final group three county senior football championship game to Commercials
The FBD Insurance county senior football championship game between Moycarkey Borris and Clonmel Commercials, due to be played in Killenaule on this Sunday evening, October 3, will not go ahead.
Moycarkey Borris, who will be in the relegation play-offs, have conceded to Clonmel Commercials, who are already assured of a place in the knockout stages, in this final group three game.
