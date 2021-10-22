Tipperary's Rachael Blackmore returns to racing at the weekend

Rachael Blackmore returns to racing this weekend having been out injured since July.
The Killenaule lady was injured in a fall and has been out of action for some time
Tipperary horse racing star Rachael Blackmore returns to racing action this Saturday at Galway Racecourse where she is booked to ride Balko Des Flos in the W.B. Gavin & Co. Handicap Hurdle for Henry de Bromhead.
Rachael has been out of action since sustaining a fractured ankle and hip injury at Killarney on July 16.
The Tipperary native enjoyed her best ever campaign last season - she became the first female jockey to win the Aintree Grand National, was crowned leading rider at the Cheltenham Festival with six winners and had 92 domestic winners.
