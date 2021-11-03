Search

03/11/2021

Dates, times and venues arranged for four club county hurling finals in Tipperary

Clash of Thurles Sarsfields and Loughmore tops the billing

Loughmore v. Borris

Loughmore's Willie Eviston clears his lines despite pressure from Borris-Ileigh's JD Devaney in the county senior semi-final. Loughmore will play Thurles Sarsfields in the final. Picture: Eamonn McGee

Eamonn Wynne

ewynne@nationalist.ie

Four FBD Insurance Tipperary club county hurling championships will reach a conclusion the weekend after next.
Thurles Sarsfields and Loughmore Castleiney will meet in the county senior final at Semple Stadium at 3.15 on Sunday week, November 14.
The curtain-raiser at 1pm will be the Seamus O’Riain Cup final between Killenaule and Templederry Kenyons.
The intermediate final between Kilsheelan Kilcash and Moyne Templetuohy is scheduled for Littleton at 2.15 on Saturday, November 13.
The Junior A final between Skeheenarinky and Holycross Ballycahill will be decided at Golden at 12.30 on Saturday, November 13.
The junior B semi-finals are fixed for the same weekend. Clerihan/St Patrick’s face Clonoulty Rossmore in New Inn at 11.30 on Sunday, November 14, while JK Brackens and Kiladangan clash in the other semi-final at Moneygall at 2pm on Saturday November 13.
There’s also football action the same weekend, with the U19 A semi-finals down for decision. Arravale Rovers take on Clonmel Commercials at 2pm in Bansha on Saturday November 13, while Ballina and JK Brackens meet in Dolla at 11.30 on Sunday.

A masterclass from Tipperary star John Bubbles O'Dwyer as Killenaule beat St Mary's

The Robins reach the final of the Seamus O'Riain Cup senior hurling competition

