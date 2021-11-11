Tipperary SHC Final Preview: We never took success for granted - Denis Maher

Thurles Sarsfields captain Denis Maher could not contain his delight when the final whistle sounded in the county semi-final against Kiladangan.



The rangy full forward, who is enjoying a brilliant season on the edge of the square, was beaming from ear-to-ear, and it wasn't just because he would be leading his men behind the Sean Treacy Pipe Band on county final day.



“We were elated after the final whistle because it was such a tight game and it was just great to get over the line. The last puck of the ball won it and it has been such a long time since we were at that stage. Kiladangan were very good and have been great champions – they are a very good hurling team and they played the ball around very well. It could have gone any way at the end of the match and it really was just the puck of a ball between us. It was nice to get the win because we knew how good they were going to be and to come on top was a great feeling.



Sarsfields have been dining regularly at the county final table – Denis has seven county senior hurling championship medals himself – but the last few years hurt as they watched others get to the final and claim the silverware. But, this year has been different.



“We never took it for granted over the years when we were winning. We understand how lucky we were to be winning as much as we did. Things like that do come to an end eventually and it is all about how you react to it. We have been lucky that a lot of players have come through from the second team and they are after re-energising the team now. The last 3/4 years we struggled – we were doing the same things as before but it was just not working for us. In fairness, other teams got better around us too and it just wasn't happening for us. That happens, but hopefully we have improved a bit and got to the same level as the others.



“I will never forget hearing throughout the years how long Sarsfields struggled trying to win county finals and I was lucky enough in my first year in to win a county final. I really appreciated that to be that young and to win was a privilege. I was hearing from the older lads like Johnny Enright, Paddy McCormack and my own father Connie, how important county finals were and they didn't get to win them. Johnny held on and ended up winning his finals which was brilliant and that bit of ruthlessness which Johnny brought stuck with the group,” Denis said.



But, back to the present and the presence of a few new players in the side who have lessened the travelling burden on Denis – he had been regularly shifted from pillar to post over the last decade or so, but this season his ventures have been limited to within the confines of the large parallelogram.



“No matter where you are playing, it comes down to winning your own individual battle out around the field. A few of the younger lads have come in and lads from the second team have made serious difference to the team as well. It has definitely worked for us. I'm probably not doing as much moving as I used to be back in the days – the younger lads are doing that now – and it suits me in ways,” he says.



Denis has Tipp u20 player Paddy Creedon in the full forward line for company these days and they have gelled very well together.



“It's his first year as a senior and it is nice to have the younger lads coming through. I have been involved with the Sarsfields u20's over the last few years and I would be close to the younger lads as a result. Paddy is a great lad, he is very relaxed in what he does and he just takes it as it comes – Darragh Stakelum is the same and they are both flying it,” he says, adding that underage hurling in Thurles is really going through a purple patch with Dúrlas Óg delivering county titles at u13, u15, u17 and Sarsfields at u19.



“They won't be long coming up through to the ranks to senior level as well,” he says.

As for Loughmore Castleiney? Despite the closeness of the teams and the many pals shared between the two panels, Denis says it will be helter skelter on Sunday and he is looking forward to locking horns with them again. Then, when it's all over, they'll meet up for a chat about it all – the way it should be.



“They are some club team and to be playing football as well every second weekend -it's just magnificent. We get along so well with the lads from Loughmore – we all know each other from growing through the years. We lost together and celebrated together so we have been very close as groups. And, then playing against them too you get to know them ever more. It will be a great match and there will not be much in it that's for sure. Both our teams are really looking forward to it and are really up for it,” he says.