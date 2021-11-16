No replay - Tipperary county senior football final will be decided on the day

Jamie Ahearne of Clonmel Commercials and Loughmore Castleiney's Willie Eviston in action during last year's county senior football final. The teams meet again in this year's final next Sunday
Unlike last weekend’s senior hurling final, next Sunday's FBD Insurance Tipperary county senior football championship final won’t go to a replay.
If necessary extra-time will be played between Clonmel Commercials and Loughmore Castleiney, and the game will finish on the day.
The referee will be Derek O’Mahoney and the throw-in at Semple Stadium is at 2.30.
The replay of the county senior hurling championship final between Thurles Sarsfields and Loughmore Castleiney will be played at the same venue the following Sunday, November 28.
See tomorrow's Nationalist and Tipperary Star newspapers for previews of the county football finals.
Jamie Ahearne of Clonmel Commercials and Loughmore Castleiney's Willie Eviston in action during last year's county senior football final. The teams meet again in this year's final next Sunday
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.