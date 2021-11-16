Search

16/11/2021

No replay - Tipperary county senior football final will be decided on the day

Clonmel Commercials and Loughmore Castleiney will battle it out to the finish

Commercials and Loughmore

Jamie Ahearne of Clonmel Commercials and Loughmore Castleiney's Willie Eviston in action during last year's county senior football final. The teams meet again in this year's final next Sunday

Eamonn Wynne

ewynne@nationalist.ie

Unlike last weekend’s senior hurling final, next Sunday's FBD Insurance Tipperary county senior football championship final won’t go to a replay.

If necessary extra-time will be played between Clonmel Commercials and Loughmore Castleiney, and the game will finish on the day.

The referee will be Derek O’Mahoney and the throw-in at Semple Stadium is at 2.30.

The replay of the county senior hurling championship final between Thurles Sarsfields and Loughmore Castleiney will be played at the same venue the following Sunday, November 28.

See tomorrow's Nationalist and Tipperary Star newspapers for previews of the county football finals.

