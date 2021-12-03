Search

03 Dec 2021

All the upcoming soccer fixtures for Tipperary Leagues and Cups

Fixtures for the next fortnight for the Tipperary Southern and District Leagues

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 4

Tipperary Youth Cup, 2nd Round
Peake Villa v Galbally United, 2pm J Lyons
Clonmel Celtic v Bansha Celtic, 2pm J O’Dwyer
Cullen Lattin v St Michael’s, 2pm P Keane
Cahir Park v Cashel Town, 2pm M Duffy

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 5

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Peake Villa v St Michael’s, 2:30pm J Lyons, P Keane, G Ward
Bansha Celtic v Cashel Town, 2:30pm M Jordan
Glengoole United v Two Mile Borris, 11:30am P Keane
Clonmel Town v Vee Rovers, 2:30pm M Duffy

Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Wilderness Rovers v Peake Villa, 11am G Burke
Tipperary Town v Clonmel Celtic, 2:30pm J O’Dwyer
Cullen Lattin v St Michael’s, 11am M Jordan

Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Mullinahone v Clonmel Celtic, 2:30pm E Ryan
Galbally United v Kilsheelan United, 2:30pm N Coughlan
Rosegreen Rangers v Cashel Town, 11:30am E Ryan
Clonmel Town v St Nicholas, 11:30am J O’Dwyer

Peter O’Reilly Cup 2nd Round
Suirside v Moyglass United, 11:30am B O’DonOghue
Donohill and District v Bansha Celtic, 11:30am M Duffy
Killenaule Rovers v Two Mile Borris, 11:30am G Ward
Tipperary Town v Clerihan, 11:30am N Coughlan

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 11

FAI Youth Cup, 3rd Round
St Michael’s v Moyne Villa (prov.)

TSDL Youths Division 1
Cahir Park v Clonmel Town

TSDL Youths Division 2
Bansha Celtic v Galbally United
Clonmel Celtic v Peake Villa
Moyglass United v Cullen Lattin
Slievenamon Celtic v Cashel Town

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 12

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
St Michael’s v Vee Rovers
Cashel Town v Glengoole United
Bansha Celtic v Clonmel Town
Peake Villa v Cahir Park

Clonmel Credit Union First Division
Old Bridge v Peake Villa
Tippperary Town v Wilderness Rovers
Clonmel Celtic v Cullen Lattin

Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Cashel Town v St Nicholas
Rosegreen Rangers v Galbally United

Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Tipperary Town v Burncourt Celtic
Bansha Celtic v Dualla
Moyglass United v Suirside
Powerstown v Clerihan
Donohill & District v Killenaule Rovs

