Tipperary weekend soccer results - game abandoned due to player's injury

Clonmel Celtic’s Sean Hawkins and Kilsheelan United’s JP Peters battle for possession in Sunday's Division 2 League game at the By-Pass in Clonmel.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 27
FAI Youth Cup 3rd Round
St Michaels v Moyne Villa (abandoned due to injury)
Wexford Albion 5 – 0 Galbally United
TSDL Youths Division 1
Peake Villa v Cahir Park (off)
Cullen Lattin 4 – 6 Clonmel Town
TSDL Youths Division 2
Clonmel Celtic 4 – 3 Cashel Town
Bansha Celtic v Slievenamon Celtic (off)
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 28
FAI Junior Cup 4th Round
St Michael’s 2 – 0 Ashbourne United
Peake Villa 4 – 0 Trim Celtic
Mullingar Town 0 – 2 Clonmel Town
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Vee Rovers 2 – 2 Two Mile Borris
Tipperary Cup 1st Round
Wilderness Rovers v Glengoole United (off)
Paddy Purtill Cup 1st Round
Tipperary Town 8 – 3 Mullinahone
Cullen Lattin 5 – 2 Clonmel Town
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Clonmel Celtic 2 – 0 Kilsheelan United
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Dualla 2 – 3 Suirside
Killenaule Rovers 2 – 3 Powerstown
Burncourt Celtic 1 – 3 Two Mile Borris
