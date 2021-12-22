Fixtures made for conclusion of Tipperary minor football championships

Golden Kilfeacle’s Ciaran Byrne looks to get away from Fethard’s Matt Coen in Saturday’s county U17 (minor) B football championship semi-final
The county minor (Under 17) A and B football championships will be concluded in the next ten days.
Galtee Rovers will play Cahir in the B semi-final in Bansha at 2pm on Monday December 27. The referee is Seanie Peters.
The winners will play Golden Kilfeacle in the final at 1pm on Sunday January 2, at a venue to be confirmed.
Clonmel Commercials will face Durlas Óg in the A final at 2pm in Dundrum on Sunday January 2. The referee is Fergal Horgan.
Extra time will be played in all games if necessary and there will be a winner on the day.
The admission at all three games is €10 per adult and €5 for senior citizens or students. Under 16s enter free of charge.
