Search

30 Dec 2021

Dundrum AC athletes to the fore in races in Tipperary during December

Runners among the medals in Clonmel and Thurles

Dundrum AC

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

Email:

sport@nationalist.ie

Above: Dundrum AC’s Dymphna Ryan, Karen Coughlan, Catherine Fogarty and Mairead Julian competed at the County Masters Cross Country championships in Thurles. The team of Dymphna, Karen and Catherine won gold in the over 35 team event 


The MSD 4 Mile was held in Clonmel on St Stephen’s Day.
Dundrum Athletic Club had nine athletes competing. First home for the club was Kevin Moore, who fought for his place to finish third on the podium in a fantastic new personal time of 18:59.
Next we had 16th, Dymphna Ryan 21:56, who also had a superb race to finish first woman.

Also racing were 38th Michael Ryan 24:23, 47th Michael J Ryan 25:06, 52nd Michael Moore 25:27, 69th Tish Ryan 26:28, 78th Jim Hally 26:54, 86th Karen Coughlan 27:13 and 187th Louise Moore 32:22.

The County Masters Cross Country championships were held on December 19 in Thurles. We had 11 athletes competing.

In the women’s race we had four competing over 4km. Dymphna Ryan won the race overall and also won gold in the 040. Karen Coughlan was third overall and won silver in the O40. Catherine Fogarty was 7th and Mairead Julian 9th and won bronze in the 045.

The Over 35 team of Dymphna, Karen and Catherine won gold.

In the men’s race we had 7 competing over 7km. First home was 18th Dermot Hayes, followed by 25th Paudie Coen, 35th Michael Moore who won gold in the O60, 40th Jim Hally, 41st Rob Hogan and 50th John O'Brien.

The team of Dermot, Michael Moore and Jim won bronze in the Over 50 team category.

Irish stars visit Tipperary and make it a night to remember for Clonmel Hockey Club

Memorable training session held at Rockwell College pitch

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media