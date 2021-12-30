Dundrum AC athletes to the fore in races in Tipperary during December

Above: Dundrum AC’s Dymphna Ryan, Karen Coughlan, Catherine Fogarty and Mairead Julian competed at the County Masters Cross Country championships in Thurles. The team of Dymphna, Karen and Catherine won gold in the over 35 team event



The MSD 4 Mile was held in Clonmel on St Stephen’s Day.

Dundrum Athletic Club had nine athletes competing. First home for the club was Kevin Moore, who fought for his place to finish third on the podium in a fantastic new personal time of 18:59.

Next we had 16th, Dymphna Ryan 21:56, who also had a superb race to finish first woman.

Also racing were 38th Michael Ryan 24:23, 47th Michael J Ryan 25:06, 52nd Michael Moore 25:27, 69th Tish Ryan 26:28, 78th Jim Hally 26:54, 86th Karen Coughlan 27:13 and 187th Louise Moore 32:22.

The County Masters Cross Country championships were held on December 19 in Thurles. We had 11 athletes competing.

In the women’s race we had four competing over 4km. Dymphna Ryan won the race overall and also won gold in the 040. Karen Coughlan was third overall and won silver in the O40. Catherine Fogarty was 7th and Mairead Julian 9th and won bronze in the 045.

The Over 35 team of Dymphna, Karen and Catherine won gold.

In the men’s race we had 7 competing over 7km. First home was 18th Dermot Hayes, followed by 25th Paudie Coen, 35th Michael Moore who won gold in the O60, 40th Jim Hally, 41st Rob Hogan and 50th John O'Brien.

The team of Dermot, Michael Moore and Jim won bronze in the Over 50 team category.