30 Dec 2021

County Tipperary Golf and Country Club - Annual winter open classic continues

Juvenile Golfer of the year at Dundrum Golf Club Ellen Browne been presented with the O'Neill Cup by Sponsor Des O'Neill.

Seniors Golf Results:

The result of last week’s 15-hole scramble; in 1st place P J Maher, Johnny Hannigan & John Graves with 50.9 (C/B); in 2nd place John Grogan, Martin Quirke & John O’Donovan with 50.9; 3rd P J Kelly, Peter Silke & John Ryan (Con) with a 53. 

The Seniors Golf every Tuesday is a big success providing an excellent social outlet for all those who participate. A big thank you must go to John Grogan for organising the competition each week. John received a big show of Christmas wishes and thanks from all the participants through WhatsApp which were well deserved. It should also be noted, as a result of some funds remaining at the end of the year a donation was made to Saint Vincent de Paul. 

Winter Golf Classic:
The Annual Winter Classic is an open competition.

Teams of three any combination (Ladies or Gents) 2 scores to count on every hole,
€8 for members, Visitors €20 midweek, €25 at weekend.
Top 15 Teams to qualify - Three teams every month.

2021 was a fantastic year for awards for Tipperary Golf Club

