Mick O'Dwyer's son Robbie appointed as new manager of Tipperary club Clonmel Commercials

The new manager of Clonmel Commercials will be Robbie O'Dwyer, son of legendary Kerry football manager Mick O'Dwyer.

Although a few terms have yet to be agreed, his appointment was ratified at a meeting of the Tipperary senior football club's committee last night.

O'Dwyer takes over from Charlie McGeeever who, along with his management team, stepped down following the club's defeat by Loughmore Castleiney in this year's county senior football championship final.

It's understood that the players were keen to have a manager from outside the club appointed to guide their championship challenge this year.

Robbie O’Dwyer has been associated with Cork's Nemo Rangers in recent years, and was part of their senior management when they reached the All-Ireland club final in 2018, losing out to Galway’s Corofin.

Based in Cork city, he is the first piece of the jigsaw in the Clonmel club's new management team, with three to four selectors from within the club expected to be chosen in due course.

Commercials are also on the lookout for a new strength and conditioning coach.

O'Dwyer was approached and agreed to take over, following the appointment of a five-man committee from within the club charged to find a new manager.

Donegal man Charlie McGeever was the most successful manager in Commercials' history. The highpoint of his term in charge was winning the Munster senior title in 2015, when Commercials became the first and so far only Tipperary club to lift the provincial crown, when they beat Nemo Rangers in the final.

He also led them to county championship success in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.