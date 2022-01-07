Search

07 Jan 2022

Tipp hurling and football teams named for tomorrows games

Tipperary hurling legend Colm Bonnar guides Carlow to Joe McDonagh Cup glory

Colm Bonnar will take charge of the Tipp hurlers for the first time tomorrow afternoon in Tralee

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

Email:

nd@tipperarystar.ie

Colm Bonnar and David Power have named experimental teams for the Kerry and Limerick ties

The Tipperary Senior Hurlers commence their 2022 campaign tomorrow  when they travel to Austin Stack Park in Tralee to play Kerry in the Munster Senior Hurling League at 2pm.

This game will signal the start of competitive action for manager Colm Bonnar and his management team of Tommy Dunne, Johnny Enright and Paul Curran.

The team that has been named features a number of players who have impressed both for their respective clubs and also in the recent Miller Shield tournament.

The team and panel is as follows:

1 (GK) Barry Hogan

Kiladangan


2 Daragh Carey

Templederry Kenyons


3 James Quigley

Kiladangan


4 Craig Morgan

Kilruane MacDonaghs


5 Eoghan Connolly

Cashel King Cormacs


6 Robert Byrne

Portroe


7 Paddy Cadell

JK Brackens


8 Dan McCormack

Borris-Ileigh


9 Sean Curran

CJ Kickhams Mullinahone


10 Ger Browne

Cashel King Cormacs


11 Conor Stakelum

Thurles Sarsfields


12 Rian Doody

Cappawhite


13 Sean Ryan

Templederry Kenyons


14 Paul Flynn

Kiladangan


15 Kian O'Kelly

Kilruane MacDonaghs

________________________

16 (GK) Rhys Shelly

Moycarkey Borris
17 Declan McGrath

Kiladangan
18 Cathal Barrett

Holycross-Ballycahill
19 Seamus Kennedy

St Marys
20 Willie Connors

Kiladangan
21 Barry Heffernan

Nenagh Éire Óg
22
Dylan Walsh

Ballingarry

Meanwhile, the Tipperary Senior Footballers are also in action this weekend in the McGrath Cup this Sunday when they play Limerick in Mick Neville Park in Rathkeale at 2pm. Manager David Power will be hoping for a winning start to the year as he aims to guide his side to promotion from division 4 of the Allianz Football league in the coming weeks.

The Tipperary Senior Football team and panel for Sundays game is as follows:

1 (GK) Evan Comerford
Kilsheelan Kilcash


2 Shane O'Connell
Golden Kilfeacle


3 Liam Ryan
Clonmel Commercials


4 Jimmy Feehan
Killenaule


5 Jack Harney
Moyle Rovers


6 Ciaran Cannon
Clonmel Commercials


7 Colm O'Shaughnessy
Ardfinnan


8 Conal Kennedy
Clonmel Commercials


9 Mark Russell
Aherlow


10 Niall Heffernan
Golden Kilfeacle


11 Luke Boland
Moyle Rovers


12 Martin Kehoe
Mullinahone


13 Mikey O'Shea
Mullinahone


14 Shane Foley
Moyle Rovers


15 Sean O'Connor
Clonmel Commercials

______________________
16 (GK) Michael O'Reilly
Clonmel Commercials


17 Paul Devlin
Eire Og Annacarty


18 Ben Comerford
Grangemockler Ballyneale


19 Conor Ryan
Loughmore Castleiney


20 Darragh O'Leary
Ardfinnan


21 Jack Kennedy
JK Brackens


22 Kevin Grogan
Cahir


23 Johnny Ryan
Arravale Rovers


24 Leon Kennedy
Grangemockler Ballyneale


25 Tom Tobin
Rockwell Rovers


26 Eanna McBride
JK Brackens

