Tipp hurling and football teams named for tomorrows games

Colm Bonnar will take charge of the Tipp hurlers for the first time tomorrow afternoon in Tralee
Colm Bonnar and David Power have named experimental teams for the Kerry and Limerick ties
The Tipperary Senior Hurlers commence their 2022 campaign tomorrow when they travel to Austin Stack Park in Tralee to play Kerry in the Munster Senior Hurling League at 2pm.
This game will signal the start of competitive action for manager Colm Bonnar and his management team of Tommy Dunne, Johnny Enright and Paul Curran.
The team that has been named features a number of players who have impressed both for their respective clubs and also in the recent Miller Shield tournament.
The team and panel is as follows:
1 (GK) Barry Hogan
Kiladangan
2 Daragh Carey
Templederry Kenyons
3 James Quigley
Kiladangan
4 Craig Morgan
Kilruane MacDonaghs
5 Eoghan Connolly
Cashel King Cormacs
6 Robert Byrne
Portroe
7 Paddy Cadell
JK Brackens
8 Dan McCormack
Borris-Ileigh
9 Sean Curran
CJ Kickhams Mullinahone
10 Ger Browne
Cashel King Cormacs
11 Conor Stakelum
Thurles Sarsfields
12 Rian Doody
Cappawhite
13 Sean Ryan
Templederry Kenyons
14 Paul Flynn
Kiladangan
15 Kian O'Kelly
Kilruane MacDonaghs
________________________
16 (GK) Rhys Shelly
Moycarkey Borris
17 Declan McGrath
Kiladangan
18 Cathal Barrett
Holycross-Ballycahill
19 Seamus Kennedy
St Marys
20 Willie Connors
Kiladangan
21 Barry Heffernan
Nenagh Éire Óg
22
Dylan Walsh
Ballingarry
Meanwhile, the Tipperary Senior Footballers are also in action this weekend in the McGrath Cup this Sunday when they play Limerick in Mick Neville Park in Rathkeale at 2pm. Manager David Power will be hoping for a winning start to the year as he aims to guide his side to promotion from division 4 of the Allianz Football league in the coming weeks.
The Tipperary Senior Football team and panel for Sundays game is as follows:
1 (GK) Evan Comerford
Kilsheelan Kilcash
2 Shane O'Connell
Golden Kilfeacle
3 Liam Ryan
Clonmel Commercials
4 Jimmy Feehan
Killenaule
5 Jack Harney
Moyle Rovers
6 Ciaran Cannon
Clonmel Commercials
7 Colm O'Shaughnessy
Ardfinnan
8 Conal Kennedy
Clonmel Commercials
9 Mark Russell
Aherlow
10 Niall Heffernan
Golden Kilfeacle
11 Luke Boland
Moyle Rovers
12 Martin Kehoe
Mullinahone
13 Mikey O'Shea
Mullinahone
14 Shane Foley
Moyle Rovers
15 Sean O'Connor
Clonmel Commercials
______________________
16 (GK) Michael O'Reilly
Clonmel Commercials
17 Paul Devlin
Eire Og Annacarty
18 Ben Comerford
Grangemockler Ballyneale
19 Conor Ryan
Loughmore Castleiney
20 Darragh O'Leary
Ardfinnan
21 Jack Kennedy
JK Brackens
22 Kevin Grogan
Cahir
23 Johnny Ryan
Arravale Rovers
24 Leon Kennedy
Grangemockler Ballyneale
25 Tom Tobin
Rockwell Rovers
26 Eanna McBride
JK Brackens
