Kerry score a first ever victory over Tipp senior hurlers

Kerry 0-17

Tipperary 0-14

Kerry scored a first ever competitive seior hurling victory over Tipperary in Austin Stack Park, Tralee this afternoon in the Munster Co Op Superstore league when they deservedly put a disappointing Tipperary to the sword.

It was a day of woe for Tipperary as not only was it a poor showing, and defeat, but it was also a very costly one with serious injury to Willie Connors who was stretchered off before the game after play had been held up for 8 minutes. There were also injuries to Paddy Cadell and Darragh Carey during the course of the game, but Connors was bay far the more serious.

Conditons were miserable in Austin Stack Park with wind and rain belting down for much of proceedings. And, though Tipp had the breeze in the first half, they trailed at the water break by 0-4 to 0-3, having managed just one point from play - a Conor Stakelum effort, taken moments before wing back Paddy Cadell departed the scene through injury with Cathal Barrett taking his place.

It didn't get much better for Tipp in the second quarter and they trailed by 0-9 to 0-6 at the half way mark having played with that gale. Darragh Carey had also departed through injury in the second quarter, but Kerry were just playing with much more urgency and drive - Tipp were finding it hard to get into stride though they had managed to hit 10 wides in the first half.

It was slightly better from Tipp in the third quarter, but Kerry finished the stronger to lead by 0-14 to 0-10 at the water break - Michael Leane, Gavin Dooley and Shane Conway giving them a decided advantage as they faced into the final straight.

Tipp had the deficit down to one with Sean Ryan (3) points from frees added to by a Willie Connors effort - he was a half time substitute and made a big impression until he as stretchered off five minutes before the end with a leg injury. But, Kerry found their feet again and used the breeze to their advantage to work themselves back into the lead once more.

Kerry saw out the victory even after 11 minutes of extra time following that serious injury to Connors. And, the Kerry victory should have beenmore comprehensive had it not been for a penalty save from Barry Hogan before the end to keep Tipp in the hunt. It was a hunt they could not see out though - Kerry with Paudie Ahearn and Shane Conway scores securing an historic victory which was greeted with great cheering from the Kingdom faithful.