Search

08 Jan 2022

Thurles CBS see off Cashel to make the Harty Cup semi-final

Action from the Dr Harty Cup quarter final this afternoon between Cashel Community College and Thurles CBS

Action from the Dr Harty Cup quarter final this afternoon between Cashel Community College and Thurles CBS

Reporter:

local contributor

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The game was played  before a huge attendance at Boherlahan this afternoon

Thurles CBS 3-16

Cashel Community School 0-13


Thurles CBS were a bit flattered by the margin of victory but there was no disputing their superiority over Cashel Community School in the Dr Harty Cup (Munster Colleges senior hurling) quarter-final at Boherlahan this afternoon.


Unbeaten in the round-robin series of the competition, the Thurles boys justified their favouritism against their county neighbours, their greater range of scoring options being an obvious advantage against the Cashel lads who gave their “all” but who were simply not good enough on the day.


A heavy pitch and bitterly cold conditions were not conducive to quality hurling but it was a wholehearted contest with Thurles taking firm control after Joe Egan’s goal after 15 minutes, a score which enabled them to lead 1-5 to 0-3 at the water break.


The second quarter saw Thurles really stamp their authority on the game. With Jack Leamy in attack and Joe Caesar in defence leading by example, they surged 1-9 to 0-4 clear by the 25th minute. Ronan Connolly was Cashel’s inspiration and he landed three points coming to half-time to keep his side in the game, though trailing 0-7 to 1-9 at the interval.


Cashel needed a big improvement to save this game but instead it was Thurles who hit the ground running, Jack Leamy netting in the 34th minute after good work by Darragh Stakelum and Ciaran McCormack. Leamy and Stakelum had earlier pointed and Stakelum added another point to put Thurles 2-12 to 0-7 clear and looking sure winners.


Cashel needed a goal but Thurles goalie Tommy Maher denied Fabian Ryan, and he also defied the best efforts of David McGrath minutes later. A Cashel goal from either or both chances would have had a big influence on the game, particularly as Cashel finished the quarter strongly with a brace of points from both Ben Currivan and Connolly to be 0-12 to 2-13 adrift at the second water break.


Cashel had Ronan Connolly operating in attack at this stage as they tried to save their championship but Thurles set the seal on their win when Bill Flanagan bagged their third goal in the 56th minute sending them through to the semi-final.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media