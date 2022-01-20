Search

20 Jan 2022

Tipperary soccer players: Once-in-a-life chance to play for Ireland!

Tipperary soccer players: Once-in-a-life chance to play for Ireland!

Fancy competing for a once in a lifetime international call up to represent your country at the Six a Side World Cup? Cahir Park FC have the answer!

Reporter:

Reporter

20 Jan 2022

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Cahir Community Six-A-Side League
Get ready, we're ready! Are you looking to get fit for the New Year?
Fancy competing for a once in a lifetime international call up to represent your country at the Six a Side World Cup? Cahir Park FC have the answer! Reserve your space in our industry leading six a side league and play in the BEST league, on the BEST pitch in town with a standard for everybody!
There is FREE ENTRY for the month of January (usually €50) with very limited spaces remaining.


Cahir Park 50/50
Congratulations to Christine Wall last week's 50/50 winner who scooped a jackpot of €390. You can buy your tickets from local businesses, committee members and tickets can now be purchased online too. Visit our Social Media Pages for details. Tickets are only €2 each or 3 for €5. Thanks for your continued support of our 50/50 draw.

One tourism area of Tipperary is 'at an economic disadvantage' without EV charging points

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media