Tipperary soccer players: Once-in-a-life chance to play for Ireland!

Cahir Community Six-A-Side League
Get ready, we're ready! Are you looking to get fit for the New Year?
Fancy competing for a once in a lifetime international call up to represent your country at the Six a Side World Cup? Cahir Park FC have the answer! Reserve your space in our industry leading six a side league and play in the BEST league, on the BEST pitch in town with a standard for everybody!
There is FREE ENTRY for the month of January (usually €50) with very limited spaces remaining.
Cahir Park 50/50
Congratulations to Christine Wall last week's 50/50 winner who scooped a jackpot of €390. You can buy your tickets from local businesses, committee members and tickets can now be purchased online too. Visit our Social Media Pages for details. Tickets are only €2 each or 3 for €5. Thanks for your continued support of our 50/50 draw.
