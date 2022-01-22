Ard Scoil Ris outclass Thurles CBS with early goal blitz in Harty Cup semi-final

Ard Scoil Ris 4-18

Thurles CBS 1-12

Ard Scoil Ris blitzed Thurles CBS in a first half goal scoring spree to claim their place in the Tus Dr Harty Cup final at Nenagh this afternoon

It was a tough day at the office for Thurles who conceded three goals in seven minutes in the first quarter - Niall O'Farrell, David Kennedy and Shane O'Brien bagged the scores to give their side a 3-5 to no score lead at the first water break.

It didn't get any better in the second quarter as Ard Scoil added 1-6 to take a 4-11 to 0-5 interval lead - their goal coming from Shane O'Brien again. The Thurles lads were out classed, out muscled and out paced in what had been a very tough, demoralising and humiliating half hour of hurling.

The Thurles scores came from Jack Leamy (4) and Bill Flanagan but it was game over by the half way mark, with no way back for Thurles CBS.

By the second half water break the deficit stood at 4-15 to 1-8 with the Thurles goal coming from Joe Egan in the 7th minute. Thurles were battling far better and a number of changes made a difference in terms of coping with the Ard Scoil Ris strength. They were never going to create any panic to the scoreboard but at the same time they never gave up trying.