Swan GAA Club membership fees are now due

Carrick Swan GAA Club
Membership fees can now be paid to the Swan GAA Club for the year ahead.
Information on how to do this is available on the club’s website and social media pages.
Lotto draw
Last week’s lotto jackpot prize of €2,250 was not won but 9 players matched three numbers and won €30 each. The jackpot for this Thursday’s draw is €2,500. The club thanks members and supporters for their continuing and appreciated support of this draw.
Carrick Swan Club extends condolences to the McCarthy family of Faugheen on their recent bereavement.
