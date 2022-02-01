Search

02 Feb 2022

Tipperary Rugby: Kilfeacle back themselves to victory in thriller with Muskerry

Tipperary Rugby: Kilfeacle back themselves to victory in thriller with Muskerry

10-0 down after 10 minutes. Kilfeacle came back to win a thrilling game in the end against Muskerry on Saturday last.

Reporter:

Denis Wade

01 Feb 2022 8:01 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Munster Junior Rugby league Conference A

MUSKERRY 32 KILFEACLE & DISTRICT 36

A long and exhausting unbroken run of games before the Christmas break had seen a dip in form in the Kilfeacle’s performances, which culminated in three straight defeats just before the break. A much changed and youthful squad was picked for the crucial restart of the league on Saturday last in Muskerry.
Muskerry started the game well and immediately pushed Kilfeacle back into their own 22. Five minutes into the game they were awarded a penalty on the halfway line which, with the aid of a very strong breeze, was kicked to settle any nerves and get their team off to an impressive start.
After 10 minutes missed tackles on the wing saw the Muskerry winger go over for a try under the posts, which was easily converted.
10-0 down after only 10 minutes, playing against the wind away from home, playing new young players in new combinations while on a losing run, things did not look good.
But things would soon change for the better. In the 20th minute Kilfeacle, after some sterling work by all the team, were awarded a 5 metre scrum. Kevin Kinnane, playing at number eight picked the ball up from the base of the scrum and burst forward to touch down under the posts. Gavin Heuston converted with ease for 10-7.
Ten minutes later a carbon copy knock on for a five metre scrum to Kilfeacle saw a carbon copy try scored by Kevin Kinnane and converted by Gavin Heuston for the lead.

Kilfeacle stars for the future - Three of the young Kilfeacle players who took part in the Under 7s blitz at Cashel RFC on Sunday last.
In the 35th minute, a straight red card saw Kilfeacle reduced to 14 men for an off the ball incident. The next play saw Muskerry’s number 13 burst through Kilfeacle’s defensive line to score under the posts. The try was converted with ease to bring the scoreline to 17-14 in Muskerry’s favour.
In the 40th minute Kilfeacle were awarded a penalty just outside Muskerry’s 22. Gavin Heuston was successful to leave the half-time score 17 -17.
Within five minutes Kilfeacle regained the lead with a unconverted try from Brian Barlow. Muskerry needed to increase their intensity and this they did and in the 58th minute scored a try. The game was now level at 22-22.
After Muskerry had been reduced to 14 men, Kilfeacle regained the lead when Kevin Kinnane scored his third try, which Gavin Heuston converted for 29-22. However, with 10 minutes left on the clock Muskerry replied with another well- worked try. The conversion attempt was missed so Kilfeacle were back to a two- point game.
Things went from bad to worse for Kilfeacle when another yellow card for repeated infringements saw them reduced to 13 men and with three minutes left on the clock Muskerry finally breached the Kilfeacle line in the corner. The conversion attempt against the breeze fell short. The scoreboard now read 32-29 in favour of Muskerry. Kilfeacle wearily trudged to the halfway line, three points down, two men down and with one minute left to play. To their fans’ delight Kilfeacle turned over possession to mount one last-ditch attempt to win the game. Kilfeacle were awarded three penalties under the posts, any one of which could easily have been kicked to end the game in a draw. Kilfeacle kept backing themselves to win the game and after five extra minutes of nail-biting intensity JJ Cooney finally touched the ball down for Kilfeacle’s winning score. Gavin Heuston converted and the final whistle sounded.
This Saturday’s game is against Old Christians in Morrissey Park at 2.30pm.

Tipperary's Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe stars for Irish sevens rugby team in Spain

Ireland beaten in world cup sevens final by Australia in Seville

Kilfeacle’s squad consisted of Diarmuid O’Donnell, Richard Whitney, Evan Breen, Kelan O’Connor, Jack McLaughlin, Kevin Kinnane, Timmy Clarke, Gavin Heuston, JJ Cooney, Darren Lowry, James Hogan, Jack Armshaw, Rares Stoica, Brian Barlow, Brendan Barron, Adam O’Connell, Cormac Ryan, Simon Barry, Sean McGrath, Thomas Peters, Kevin Doyle and Christopher Farrell.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media