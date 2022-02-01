Tipperary Rugby: Kilfeacle back themselves to victory in thriller with Muskerry

Munster Junior Rugby league Conference A

MUSKERRY 32 KILFEACLE & DISTRICT 36

A long and exhausting unbroken run of games before the Christmas break had seen a dip in form in the Kilfeacle’s performances, which culminated in three straight defeats just before the break. A much changed and youthful squad was picked for the crucial restart of the league on Saturday last in Muskerry.

Muskerry started the game well and immediately pushed Kilfeacle back into their own 22. Five minutes into the game they were awarded a penalty on the halfway line which, with the aid of a very strong breeze, was kicked to settle any nerves and get their team off to an impressive start.

After 10 minutes missed tackles on the wing saw the Muskerry winger go over for a try under the posts, which was easily converted.

10-0 down after only 10 minutes, playing against the wind away from home, playing new young players in new combinations while on a losing run, things did not look good.

But things would soon change for the better. In the 20th minute Kilfeacle, after some sterling work by all the team, were awarded a 5 metre scrum. Kevin Kinnane, playing at number eight picked the ball up from the base of the scrum and burst forward to touch down under the posts. Gavin Heuston converted with ease for 10-7.

Ten minutes later a carbon copy knock on for a five metre scrum to Kilfeacle saw a carbon copy try scored by Kevin Kinnane and converted by Gavin Heuston for the lead.

Kilfeacle stars for the future - Three of the young Kilfeacle players who took part in the Under 7s blitz at Cashel RFC on Sunday last.

In the 35th minute, a straight red card saw Kilfeacle reduced to 14 men for an off the ball incident. The next play saw Muskerry’s number 13 burst through Kilfeacle’s defensive line to score under the posts. The try was converted with ease to bring the scoreline to 17-14 in Muskerry’s favour.

In the 40th minute Kilfeacle were awarded a penalty just outside Muskerry’s 22. Gavin Heuston was successful to leave the half-time score 17 -17.

Within five minutes Kilfeacle regained the lead with a unconverted try from Brian Barlow. Muskerry needed to increase their intensity and this they did and in the 58th minute scored a try. The game was now level at 22-22.

After Muskerry had been reduced to 14 men, Kilfeacle regained the lead when Kevin Kinnane scored his third try, which Gavin Heuston converted for 29-22. However, with 10 minutes left on the clock Muskerry replied with another well- worked try. The conversion attempt was missed so Kilfeacle were back to a two- point game.

Things went from bad to worse for Kilfeacle when another yellow card for repeated infringements saw them reduced to 13 men and with three minutes left on the clock Muskerry finally breached the Kilfeacle line in the corner. The conversion attempt against the breeze fell short. The scoreboard now read 32-29 in favour of Muskerry. Kilfeacle wearily trudged to the halfway line, three points down, two men down and with one minute left to play. To their fans’ delight Kilfeacle turned over possession to mount one last-ditch attempt to win the game. Kilfeacle were awarded three penalties under the posts, any one of which could easily have been kicked to end the game in a draw. Kilfeacle kept backing themselves to win the game and after five extra minutes of nail-biting intensity JJ Cooney finally touched the ball down for Kilfeacle’s winning score. Gavin Heuston converted and the final whistle sounded.

This Saturday’s game is against Old Christians in Morrissey Park at 2.30pm.

Kilfeacle’s squad consisted of Diarmuid O’Donnell, Richard Whitney, Evan Breen, Kelan O’Connor, Jack McLaughlin, Kevin Kinnane, Timmy Clarke, Gavin Heuston, JJ Cooney, Darren Lowry, James Hogan, Jack Armshaw, Rares Stoica, Brian Barlow, Brendan Barron, Adam O’Connell, Cormac Ryan, Simon Barry, Sean McGrath, Thomas Peters, Kevin Doyle and Christopher Farrell.