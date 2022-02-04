Tipperary camogie team good enough to be involved at business end of year, says Cáit Devane

Tipperary’s senior camogie team will have to improve their game management if they’re to progress to the next level, says Cáit Devane, one of the team’s most experienced players.

Tipp have been a nearly team for the last few years, having been beaten in the last four All-Ireland championship semi-finals and losing last year’s national league semi-final to Kilkenny. However, a new season brings with it fresh hope, and their 2022 campaign will get underway at 2pm this Saturday, February 5, with a Littlewoods Ireland National League division one game against Down at The Ragg.

When it was put to her that last year’s league final was one that got away, and when asked whether the team is being hindered by a mental block, Cáit Devane says “it was very disappointing.

“Tipp have made progress. I think our consistency has improved in the last couple of years. But look, there are still teams ahead of us and that is proven.

“Yes, there is more progress to be made but I don’t think it’s a mental block.

“We need to learn to improve our game management, as I think we are good enough to be at the business end of the year.

“We are definitely working hard enough to be there. That is evident because we don’t get to league semis or All-Ireland semis without doing something right.

“I think if we got over one competition, be it Munster, league or championship, success breeds success and if you get into the habit of it then it could be a big one for us.

“At the same time, we have to hand it to Kilkenny and Galway but they were no better than us on the day and that’s just the fact of it.”

Reflecting on last year’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat by Galway, the Clonoulty Rossmore player says “we probably had three goal chances at vital stages when there were only two or three points in it.

“We never discussed do we go for goal or keep the scoreboard ticking.

“It was just something we tried to play what was in front of us and in fairness, the management were very much allowing us to play what was in front of us.

“Look, it’s sport at the end of the day. Yes, some say why not take your points but hindsight is twenty-twenty and it could have maybe altered the result but the girls, in the scenario they were in, thought the goal was on and we are encouraged to go with our instinct but they didn’t come off.

“Perhaps if one of them came off we could have won. It wasn’t something that was discussed before and definitely not after the game.”

Cait Devane has been playing inter-county camogie since 2009. What’s the motivation?

“I can honestly say I love it, the social aspect of it. I have friends I have played with at club, secondary and college.

“The girls I have played with on those teams I remain in contact with.

“And it is to challenge yourself every year. How can I better myself, what can I do? If I do get better, what are the possibilities for me? So, it’s the love of the game, the friendships and trying to challenge yourself that drives me.

“If I ever get asked to present medals, or speak to kids, the one thing I mention is if I ever stop loving playing camogie or enjoying it, or don’t want to go training, that’s when I know there is something wrong or that it is time to retire, to step away.”

Given her love for the game, does she see herself involved in coaching once she retires from the game?

“Definitely. I haven’t too much experience of coaching, except for a bit with my local minor team for the last couple of years.

“I did my under grad in the University of Limerick and was involved as a coach there as well. It was a great experience and one I thoroughly enjoyed. But definitely when my playing days are over, I will get more involved.

“I’m a schoolteacher with the Presentation in Thurles and there is an overlap between coaching and teaching.”

While 2021 was a year of celebrating female success on the playing fields and in other sports, fellow Tipperary woman Rachael Blackmore being a case in point, does she believe that camogie may have been passed over in all the excitement?

“Camogie wasn’t getting the same publicity but it was refreshing when you saw the sports personality awards and more females being nominated than males. And when people are looking at winners they were probably saying ‘it’s going to be one of the women’.

“That was refreshing. There was no jealously from a camogie point of view.

“Women’s sport is becoming more competitive and being publicised much more, and Rachael is a joy to watch and listen to.

“She comes across so humble as well and there are lessons to be learned from her story, if nothing else,” she added.