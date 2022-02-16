Tipperary ladies footballers anxious to collect first points in the league

Tipperary captain Maria Curley in action against Kerry last weekend
Tipperary's ladies footballers will be keen to get back to winning ways when they take on Laois in division 2A of the Lidl National League on this Saturday.
The game at MW Hire O'Moore Park, Portlaoise starts at 2pm.
Peter Creedon's Tipp team gave a good account of themselves against Kerry in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney last weekend but were defeated by 0-11 to 1-4.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.