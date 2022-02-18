Search

19 Feb 2022

GAA: Tipperary man's proposal on the 'danger zone' rule

Oliver Coffey's proposal for Congress

Oliver Coffey's proposal for Congress

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

18 Feb 2022 10:00 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Oliver Coffey wfrom Sologhead has made a very clear suggestion for Congress

A Sologhead clubman has come up with a suggestion for the rule makers in Croke Park, ahead of the up-coming Congress, to help clarify the so-called 'danger-zone' in hurling.


The rule was brought into sharp focus during the championship last year when Tipperary’s Jake Morris was brought down insde the 21 yard line but close to the sideline in Páirc na nGael, Limerick in the clash with Clare.


Tipp were awarded a crucial penalty which Jason Forde sent to the net, while the Clare defender was black carded - a real turning point in the game and one which resulted in much negative commentary.


So, Oliver Coffey put his thinking cap on and came up with the following suggestion.


He said: “I sent this to Croke Park in July 2021 in relation to the controversy over the awarding of a penalty in the hurling championship match within the "danger zone "area between Tipperary & Clare last year. I also included an article on this subject that was highlighted in the Tipperary Star newspaper at the time.


“ As I am aware there maybe changes to the “Danger Zone” area at the upcoming Congress Ihave suggested the following:


1. Penalty area to be 40Metres x 20 Metres
2. The 40 metre measurement width to be taken from goal posts or Centre of goal.
3. “D” area to be omitted as that creates two penalty areas at present.
4. As G.A.A pitches vary in width, new penalty area 40 metres X 20 metres?. This area will then be standard size on every pitch but if measurements are taken from side-line, as Croke Park had mentioned, the penalty area will vary in size in each pitch.


“The above suggestions should simplify the situation and help referees in decision making in relation to awarding penalties in this more confined penalty area,” Oliver said.


With Congress sitting at the end of the month, Oliver is hoping that his suggestion might get an airing and he has also been in contact with the Tipperary County Board officers to try and have them raise the matter too.
So, watch this space.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media