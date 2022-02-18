GAA: Tipperary man's proposal on the 'danger zone' rule

A Sologhead clubman has come up with a suggestion for the rule makers in Croke Park, ahead of the up-coming Congress, to help clarify the so-called 'danger-zone' in hurling.



The rule was brought into sharp focus during the championship last year when Tipperary’s Jake Morris was brought down insde the 21 yard line but close to the sideline in Páirc na nGael, Limerick in the clash with Clare.



Tipp were awarded a crucial penalty which Jason Forde sent to the net, while the Clare defender was black carded - a real turning point in the game and one which resulted in much negative commentary.



So, Oliver Coffey put his thinking cap on and came up with the following suggestion.



He said: “I sent this to Croke Park in July 2021 in relation to the controversy over the awarding of a penalty in the hurling championship match within the "danger zone "area between Tipperary & Clare last year. I also included an article on this subject that was highlighted in the Tipperary Star newspaper at the time.



“ As I am aware there maybe changes to the “Danger Zone” area at the upcoming Congress Ihave suggested the following:



1. Penalty area to be 40Metres x 20 Metres

2. The 40 metre measurement width to be taken from goal posts or Centre of goal.

3. “D” area to be omitted as that creates two penalty areas at present.

4. As G.A.A pitches vary in width, new penalty area 40 metres X 20 metres?. This area will then be standard size on every pitch but if measurements are taken from side-line, as Croke Park had mentioned, the penalty area will vary in size in each pitch.



“The above suggestions should simplify the situation and help referees in decision making in relation to awarding penalties in this more confined penalty area,” Oliver said.



With Congress sitting at the end of the month, Oliver is hoping that his suggestion might get an airing and he has also been in contact with the Tipperary County Board officers to try and have them raise the matter too.

So, watch this space.