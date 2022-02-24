Young Tipperary athlete wins Munster juvenile cross country gold

NATIONAL INTERMEDIATE AND MASTERS CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIP

The National Intermediate and Masters Cross Country Championships were held on Sunday in Castlelyons, Co Cork.

First home for the club in a fantastic place of 8th was Dymphna Ryan 14:45. Dymphna had a superb race to win bronze O40. Next we had 43rd Karen Coughlan 16:46, 56th Tish Ryan 17:15 and 85th Mairead Julian 18:14. The club team placed 7th. Dymphna, Karen and Tish were on the county team that placed fourth, along with Siobhan O’Doherty.

In the men’s race over 7km we had 78th Martin Keane 26:01 and 172nd Michael Moore 30:12.



NATIONAL JUVENILE B CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS

In the National Juvenile B Cross Country Championships at Castlelyons we had 21 juveniles competing.

In the girls U11 we had 5 competing. First home for the club was 8th Taylor O’Toole, followed by 10th Elisse Kelly, 43rd Mia McCormack, 47th Katelyn Shanahan and 53rd Molly Butler. Taylor and Elisse won individual medals for placing in the Top 12. Taylor, Elisse, Mia and Katelyn won silver for the club team and all four were on the county team that finished fourth.

In the boys U11 we had 7 competing. Niall Quirke ran a superb race to win gold and become the National Boys U11 Juvenile B Cross Country champion. Next we had 14th Jesse Julian, 16th Rocco Julian, 27th Michael Farrell, 47th Sean Buckley, 84th Aaron Kelly and 101st Darragh Kelly. Niall, Jesse, Rocco and Michael won gold in the club team event. These four, along with Sean were on the county team that won silver. In the girls U13 we had 6 competing. First home for the club was 27th Clodagh Kilmartin, 30th Anna Butler, 62nd Belle Kelly, 91st Anna Ryan, 102nd Clodagh Ryan and 104th Nollaig Kilmartin. The girls placed just outside of the medals and were 4th club team. Clodagh Kilmartin and Anna Butler were on the county that won bronze. In the boys U13 Aaron O’Shea was 73rd. In the girls U15 Emma Kingston was 42nd. In the girls U17 Millie Kelly was 20th.