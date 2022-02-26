Tipperary surrender their unbeaten record in the Allianz National Hurling League

Dublin 2-16 Tipperary 0-21

Tipperary suffered their first defeat of the Allianz National Hurling League when they were pipped by a point by Dublin in an exciting encounter at FBD Semple Stadium this evening.

The teams were level on six occasions in a closely contested affair before Dublin made the decisive spurt for home midway through the second half.

The visitors were two points ahead when the pivotal moment of the game arrived in the 50th minute. That was when they surged five points clear (2-14 to 0-15) courtesy of a fine individual goal by Ronan Hayes. The full forward collected possession out near the sideline, skipped past Brian McGrath's challenge and made a beeline for the posts before batting a shot past Barry Hogan.

Tipp's response may have left them empty-handed at the final whistle but they nevertheless showed tremendous character and fight in their bid to rescue something from the game.

Four converted frees by Jason Forde edged Tipp closer and with three minutes of additional time to be played they were two points adrift. When substitute Conor Bowe found the target 30 seconds after the end of normal time, the bare minimum separated the teams on the scoreboard.

Tipp's spirited response, led by Michael Breen, Ronan Maher, Dan McCormack, Seamus Kennedy, Brian McGrath and Jason Forde, presented them with a great chance to snatch a dramatic victory with time almost up. However, Jason Forde couldn't finish when Noel McGrath's free broke invitingly in his direction, with Dublin goalie Sean Brennan doing just enough to thwart his goal attempt.

Dublin may have managed only two points in the last 23 minutes but Hayes' goal gave them enough of a cushion to get over the line, as they preserved their unbeaten record after three rounds of the league.

Dublin led by a point at half-time (1-8 to 0-10) despite having faced into the howling gale that blew mostly towards the Killinan End in the opening half.

Tipperary manager Colm Bonnar stayed true to his word and made wholesale changes to the side that beat Kilkenny a fortnight ago, with eight alterations to the starting line-up. Early scores from Robert Byrne, Jason Forde's free and Paul Flynn, which were answered by a Donal Burke free for Dublin, had Tipp 0-3 to 0-1 ahead by the sixth minute.

A Jake Morris point in the 22nd minute preserved that three-point advantage (0-7 to 0-4) before Dublin took the lead for the first time. Donal Burke's retaken free, followed by their opening goal by Riain McBride, when he was put through by Chris Crummey, had them ahead by 1-5 to 0-8 by the 25 minute.

A great sideline cut by Jason Forde brought the sides level for the first time. It was level pegging on two more occasions in the first half but Conor Burke's additional time score meant that Dublin were in front when the half ended.

Tipperary: Barry Hogan, Craig Morgan, Brian McGrath, Eoghan Connolly, Robert Byrne (0-2), Seamus Kennedy, Ronan Maher (captain), Alan Flynn, Paddy Cadell, Michael Breen (0-1), Jason Forde (0-12, 11 frees, 1 sideline), Dan McCormack, Jake Morris (0-3), Seamus Callanan, Paul Flynn (0-1).

Substitutes: John McGrath for Seamus Callanan, Noel McGrath (0-1) for Paddy Cadell (both 55 minutes), Conor Bowe (0-1) for Alan Flynn (62 minutes).

Dublin: Sean Brennan, Andrew Dunphy, Eoghan O'Donnell (captain), Cian O'Callaghan, John Bellew, Paddy Smyth, James Madden (0-1), Conor Burke (0-1), Chris Crummey, Donal Burke (0-9, 8 frees), Riain McBride (1-2), Danny Sutcliffe, Fergal Whitely (0-2), Ronan Hayes (1-1), Aidan Mellett.

Substitutes: Eamon Dillon for Ronan Hayes (58 minutes), Davy Keogh for Fergal Whitely (64 minutes), Jake Malone for Riain McBride, Paul Crummey for Aidan Mellett (both 67 minutes).

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick).