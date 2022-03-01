Tipperary Youths sides pull off big wins against Limerick and Waterford opposition

Munster Youths Cup, last 16

Regional United (Limerick) 2 – 3 Galbally United

TSDL Youths side pulled off a spectacular victory in Limerick on Saturday evening to advance to the quarter finals with a win over their well fancied opponents Regional United, and will now be a dark horse and unwanted opponent for the other teams left in the competition. The Tipperary side started on the front foot and had already spurned a number of chances before they opened their account with a well taken goal in the twentieth minute by James O Sullivan. Rattled by this, the home side were put into deeper trouble by Galbally eight minutes later when Eoghan Beston doubled the lead after another good move through the middle of the pitch. And when a Regional defender put through his own goal just before the half time break, it looked like the victory was going to be an easy one. But the home side managed to pull a goal back right on the stroke of half time when they were awarded a penalty kick and Sean Ryan made no mistake from twelve yards to leave the game finely balanced at three goals to one to the visitors. The second half was a backs to the wall effort by the away side as they ceded possession and territory throughout the half, even if they gave up very little clear chances to the hosts. Regional finally added a second thirteen minutes from time, via another Sean Ryan penalty, but they were unable to fashion a third goal to bring the game to extra time, and Galbally hung on for their historic victory.

Peake Villa 2 – 0 Villa FC (Waterford)

High flying Peake Villa youths took on their namesakes from Waterford in an entertaining game at the Tower Grounds on Saturday, that culminated in a good win and continues their run in this prestigious competition. The conditions for the game were far from ideal with a near gale force wind blowing, for most of the game, but the home side started with the winds to their back and took control of the early part of the game. The first real chance fell to the home side in the fifth minute when Tom McCutcheon got into a great position but his shot went just wide of the post. But the next chance was an even better one, and went to the Waterford side when they were awarded a penalty five minutes later, only for the home keeper to dive correctly and push the ball to safety, keeping his team level in the game. The hosts Robbie Stapleton then looked to have opened the scoring just before the half hour mark but he was denied by an excellent save from the visiting keeper. With the wind behind them, it felt that the home side would need something going in at the break and that chance came in two minutes from the break when Robbie Stapleton scored after pressing high and forcing a mistake at the back, before he tucked his chance away to the bottom corner. In the second half it was the visitors turn to press high with the wind but the home defence was outstanding, giving no room to the attacking forwards. Coady in the goal was having a fine game, and equal to any shot that did make it past the defence in front of him. In a strange way it was the home side who dealt with the conditions, and continued to create good chances. Michael Anthony McCarthy came close on the hour mark, and Stapleton was a thorn in the visitors side all game, coming close on a number of occasions. The visitors pressed hard in the final twenty minutes looking for an equaliser, but it was the home side that all important second goal five minutes from time when Stapleton found Donnacha Troy in space and he made no mistake to wrap up the game.