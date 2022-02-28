Search

28 Feb 2022

Tipperary Soccer: All the results from Round 2 of Tipperary Cup

The Cahir Park team who advance to the third round of the Tipperary Cup with a 4-2 win over Clonmel Celtic B at Cahir Park on Sunday last. Pic: Michael Boland

Reporter:

Reporter

28 Feb 2022 6:30 PM

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 26

Munster Youth Cup last 16
Regional United 2 – 3 Galbally United
Peake Villa 2 – 0 Villa FC


SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 27

Tipperary Cup 2nd Round
Killenaule Rovers 0 – 7 Clonmel Celtic
Clonmel Town 7 – 0 Cashel Town B
Wilderness Rovers 3 – 0 Cullen Lattin
St Nicholas 3 – 2 St Michael’s B
Vee Rovers 2 – 0 Moyglass United
Peake Villa 5 – 1 Two Mile Borris
Cahir Park 4 – 2 Clonmel Celtic B
Peake Villa B 5 – 1 Suirside

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Bansha Celtic 1 – 1 Cashel Town

Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Tipperary Town 1 – 2 Old Bridge

Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Donohill and District 1 – 1 Powerstown
Dualla 2 – 4 Clerihan

