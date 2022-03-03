Tipperary Soccer: Will Jake's goal keep 'The Bridge' from falling down?

Clonmel Credit Union Division 1 League

Tipperary Town 1 -2 Old Bridge



Old Bridge continued their recent revival as they gave themselves a great chance of an escape from the relegation trap door that seemed improbable only a few short weeks ago with a win against fellow strugglers Tipperary Town, who will now be really aware of that ever-likely descent into the Second Division.

It was a quiet first half, with both teams cagey and players reluctant to make a mistake, given the high stakes nature of the game. Despite a few half-chances for both sides, neither really threatened the opposing ‘keeper and the game went to the break all square without a goal.

The second period livened up very quickly and the visitors opened the scoring when Jake Mulcahy headed home from a corner after ten minutes.



Within eight minutes the home side were level courtesy of a stunning volley from Jordan Cummins, and throughout the rest of the half both sides really went hard, looking for that all- important third goal. When it finally came, it was the Clonmel side who were celebrating after a frantic scramble in the Town area saw Jake Mulcahy cut in from the corner and slam the ball to the back of the net to steal the win and secure the precious three points.