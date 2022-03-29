UPMC are establishing Joint Pain Clinics for Tipperary patients for the month of April

UPMC have announced the establishment of UPMC Joint Pain Clinics in Kilkenny (UPMC Aut Even Hospital) and Waterford (UPMC Sports Medicine Clinic at the WIT Arena) that will operate for the month of April.

The clinics will run in response to the high number of communications received from patients getting in touch about our services.

The Joint Pain Clinics will operate as a self-referral clinics, Monday to Friday (051-376827), in full accordance with Covid-19 protocols, that will cater to those in need of assessment for joint pain who can attend and get an assessment.

Should a subsequent referral for more specialised care be required, this can be taken care of by the onsite team of specialists.

Speaking following the announcement, John Windle, General Manager, UPMC Sports Medicine, said: “We have decided to establish UPMC Joint Pain Clinics that will run throughout the month of April, where those suffering with acute or ongoing joint pain can visit us and be seen by a specialist who will be able to advise on their next steps of care. Recently, we have received a lot of feedback from patients, and we hope that this will provide an opportunity for them to be able to attend and have a consultation.”

“We hope people suffering acute or ongoing joint pain grasp this opportunity to visit the clinic and speak to a specialist throughout the month. Men and Women across the South East and Midlands suffering with their knees, hips, wrists or shoulders etc. should not be sitting at home, dealing with acute or ongoing pain and suffering in silence. I am calling on them to access care and visit the Joint Pain Clinic throughout the month of April and take the first step in their treatment,” said Mr Windle.

The Joint Pain Clinics will be staffed by UPMC physiotherapists who will assess each patient, prescribe treatment or be able to refer them to a Consultant across public and private hospitals, should that be required.

For further information on the UPMC Joint Pain Clinic, or to make an appointment in either location in Kilkenny or Waterford, please contact 051-376827.