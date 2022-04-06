Search

06 Apr 2022

Carrick-on-Suir Triathlon Club's Super Sprints Series starts this weekend

Sean Kelly Sports Centre, Carrick-on-Suir Picture Anne Marie Magorrian

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

06 Apr 2022 8:00 PM

Carrick-on-Suir Triathlon Club’s Super Sprints Series returns after a break of two years this Saturday, April 9.
The super sprints comprise a 400m swim in the Sean Kelly Sports Centre, a 13km cycle and 4km run and they take place on Saturday, April 9, 16, 23 and 30.
The race series aims to attract new members to the club and get existing members fit for the triathlon season. Racing starts at 10am each Saturday with registration at 9.15am. Helmets are compulsory for all competitors.
Carrick Triathlon
The club aims to stage its annual sprint triathlon in Carrick-on-Suir on July 31. Entry for the race is now open online on the Triathlon Ireland website.
Barry McCarthy Swims
The annual Barry McCarthy Memorial Charity Swims in aid of South Tipperary Hospice take place in the River Suir in Carrick-on-Suir on July 21.
For further information contact Gary McCarthy at (087) 4177545.

