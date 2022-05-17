Carrick Davins hurlers finish their county league campaign with a victory

Carrick Davins Intermediate hurlers finished their county league campaign with a win against Arravale Rovers in Davin Park last Sunday. Final score was 2-28 to 2-23.
Scorers for Davins: P. Harris (2-4), L. Faulkner (0-08; 0-3) L. Mackey (0-08), C.Mackey (0-03), MI. Whelan (0-01) S. Cronin (0-03) J. Maher (0-01).
Davins Club men PJ Ryan and Mick Roche, represented by his brother Tom, were honoured in Roscrea with the 1971 Tipperary All-Ireland winning senior hurling team. It was the 50th anniversary celebration of their great win, delayed because of Covid.
The U15 footballers play Emly in Davin Park on Thursday, May 19 at 7.15pm.
May 10 Lotto draw
Numbers drawn: 03, 09,17,24. The jackpot wasn't won but seven players matched three numbers and won €30.
They were Patrick Arrigan, Deerpark; Maryann Kelly, Tommy Cooke, Mountain View; Carol Mackey, Margaret Flynn, Pearse Square; John Robinson, Megan Waters.
