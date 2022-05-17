Search

17 May 2022

Carrick Davins hurlers finish their county league campaign with a victory

Carrick Davins GAA Club news

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

17 May 2022 7:00 PM

Carrick Davins Intermediate hurlers finished their county league campaign with a win against Arravale Rovers in Davin Park last Sunday. Final score was 2-28 to 2-23.
Scorers for Davins: P. Harris (2-4), L. Faulkner (0-08; 0-3) L. Mackey (0-08), C.Mackey (0-03), MI. Whelan (0-01) S. Cronin (0-03) J. Maher (0-01).
Davins Club men PJ Ryan and Mick Roche, represented by his brother Tom, were honoured in Roscrea with the 1971 Tipperary All-Ireland winning senior hurling team. It was the 50th anniversary celebration of their great win, delayed because of Covid.
The U15 footballers play Emly in Davin Park on Thursday, May 19 at 7.15pm.
May 10 Lotto draw
Numbers drawn: 03, 09,17,24. The jackpot wasn't won but seven players matched three numbers and won €30.
They were Patrick Arrigan, Deerpark; Maryann Kelly, Tommy Cooke, Mountain View; Carol Mackey, Margaret Flynn, Pearse Square; John Robinson, Megan Waters.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media