30 May 2022

Eleven nominated for monthly Sports Award in a sports-mad Tipperary town

Liz Lalor (centre) was the winner of last year's annual award. Has Fethard another rising point-to-point star. See this month's nominations!

30 May 2022 7:00 PM

Eleven nominations have been received for the May Butlers Bar (Fethard) Sports Achievement Award
1/ Sam Coen. Picked to play both hurling and football for Tipp at u/14 level.
2/ Danny Barry. Also picked to play hurling and football at u/14 level and he also helped his school Thurles CBS to the Rice Cup.
3/ Jack Quinlan. A prominent member of Tipp minor hurling team winners of Munster final with Clare.
4/ Conor Kavanagh. Played at scrum half for Munster junior rugby team while winning the Inter Provincial championship.
5/ Meah Cuddihy. Soccer player Meah had double success with Tipp u/15 and u/16 teams claiming victory in both at Munster level.
6/ Jake Coen. Continues to enhance his reputation as a top class jockey with three winners alone in the past week.
7/ Abi White. Victorious while representing her school Patrician/ Presentation at the Tic Tok GAA skills competition.
8/ Michael Flanagan. Also a winner at the Tic Tok GAA skills competition while representing his school Patrician/Presentation.
9/ Holy Trinity N.S. Super performance by the boys and girls from the school who were winners of the Division 2 gaelic football plate.
10/ Aine Connolly. Aine a 4th year student at Patrician/Presentation recently competed in her second international show jumping event in Ballindenisk Co. Cork.
11/ Hannah Philips. Rode her first and second winners in quick succession on the point to point circuit. One winner for her father Mick and the second for Tom Keating.
Winner for May will be announced on Friday night next June 3rd at Butlers.

