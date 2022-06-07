GAA: Check out all the up-coming fixtures for Tipperary for the next few days

Check out all the Tipperary GAA fclub ixtures for the coming days
Jim & Anne Kennedy Junior A Football Championship
Thu, 09 Jun, Venue: Gortnahoe, (Round 2), Gortnahoe-Glengoole V Thurles Sarsfields 19:45, Ref: Michael Heffernan
South Tipp Senior Football Championship 2022
Wed, 08 Jun, Venue: Cahir Park GAA Pitch, (Semi-Final), Clonmel Commercials V Ardfinnan 19:30, Ref: Paul Guinan
Jim & Anne Kennedy Junior B Football Championship
Fri, 10 Jun, Venue: Castleiney, (Round 3), Loughmore-Castleiney V Boherlahan Dualla 19:30, Ref: Sean Everard
Sat, 11 Jun, Venue: Templemore, (Round 4), JK Brackens V Moyne/Templetuohy 19:30, Ref: John Butler
South Tipp Intermediate Football Championship 2022
Thu, 09 Jun, Venue: Ned Hall Park, Clonmel, (Round 4), Clonmel Commercials V Moyle Rovers 19:45, Ref: Derek O Mahoney
South Tipp Intermediate Hurling Championship 2022
Sun, 12 Jun, Venue: Clonmel Sportsfield, (Preliminary Round), Carrick Davins V Ballybacon/Grange 14:30, Ref: Noel Cosgrave
South Tipp Junior B Hurling League 2022
Sat, 11 Jun, Venue: Clerihan, (Round 4), Clerihan V Mullinahone 18:00, Ref: Keith Delahunty
Sat, 11 Jun, Venue: CLCG Bal tha Pirn, (Round 4), Skeheenarinky V Ballybacon/Grange 19:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 11 Jun, Venue: Pirc na nEala, Carrick, (Round 4), Carrick Swan V St Patrick's 19:00, Ref: Tadgh Lonergan
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 1
Sat, 11 Jun, Venue: FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, (Final), Clonoulty/Rossmore V Drom-Inch 19:00, Ref: Alan Tierney
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 2
Sat, 11 Jun, Venue: FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, (Final), ire g Annacarty/Donohill V Moycarkey-Borris 17:00, Ref: John Dooley
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 3
Sat, 11 Jun, Venue: Dolla, (Final), Ballina V Burgess 14:30, Ref: Gerry Treacy
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Div 4
Sun, 12 Jun, Venue: The Ragg, (Final), Borrisokane V Moyle Rovers 14:00, Ref: Joe Leahy
FBD Hurling League - Division 5
Sun, 12 Jun, Venue: Golden, (Final), Clonoulty/Rossmore V Upperchurch-Drombane 14:00, Ref: Luke Foran
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 6
Sat, 11 Jun, Venue: Moneygall, (Final), Knockshegowna V Thurles Gaels 18:30, Ref: P J Nolan
FBD Insurance - County Football League Div 1
Sat, 11 Jun, Venue: Beal Atha Poirin, (Semi Final), Ballyporeen V Clonmel Commercials 16:00, Ref: Sean Lonergan (M)
FBD Insurance - County Football League - Division 3
Fri, 10 Jun, Venue: Anner Park, Cloneen, (Semi Final), St Patrick's V Killenaule 19:30, Ref: Paddy Ivors
Jun A Hurling
Fri, 10 Jun, Venue: Sean Treacy Park, (rd 1), Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Lattin-Cullen 19:45, Ref: Phil Ryan
Jun B Champ - Gr 1
Wed, 08 Jun, Venue: Solohead, (rd 1), Solohead V Arravale Rovers 19:30, Ref: David Grogan
Sun, 12 Jun, Venue: Emly, (Rd 1), Emly V ire g Annacarty/Donohill 13:00, Ref: Paul Carew
Jun B Champ - Gr 2
Fri, 10 Jun, Venue: Golden, (Rd 1), Golden-Kilfeacle V Cashel King Cormacs 19:30, Ref: Tom Dawson
Sun, 12 Jun, Venue: Lattin, (Rd 1), Lattin-Cullen V Cappawhite 12:00, Ref: Donie Horan
Jun B Champ - Gr 3
Sun, 12 Jun, Venue: Bansha, (Rd 1), Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Sean Treacys 12:00, Ref: Richard O Connor
Sun, 12 Jun, Venue: Rosegreen Community Field, (Rd 1), Rosegreen V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 12:00, Ref: Padraig Skeffington
North Tipp Junior A Hurling Championship
Fri, 10 Jun, Venue: Saint Michaels Park Toomevara, (Round 2), Nenagh ire g V Borris-Ileigh 19:00, Ref: Tommy Ryan
Sat, 11 Jun, Venue: Nenagh, (Round 2), Kilruane MacDonaghs V Toomevara 19:30, Ref: Christy Mc Loughlin
North Tipp Junior B Hurling League Knock Out
Sat, 11 Jun, Venue: Dolla, (Semi Final), Silvermines V Lorrha-Dorrha 19:00, Ref: Pat O Mahony
Ger Redser O'Grady pictured with Declan Ryan who celebrated his 49th birthday at the weekend in Thurles
Track & Field All-Ireland bound Senior Relay team Ella Moloney, Cathy Ryan Dundon, Kate Ralph and Rebecca O'Mara
Congratulations to Catherine Quinn, above, winner of out business network voucher for The Cottage Loughmore
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.