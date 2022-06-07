Search

07 Jun 2022

GAA: Check out all the up-coming fixtures for Tipperary for the next few days

See if your club is in action

Reporter:

news reporter

07 Jun 2022 9:48 PM

Jim & Anne Kennedy Junior A Football Championship
Thu, 09 Jun, Venue: Gortnahoe, (Round 2), Gortnahoe-Glengoole V Thurles Sarsfields 19:45, Ref: Michael Heffernan

South Tipp Senior Football Championship 2022
Wed, 08 Jun, Venue: Cahir Park GAA Pitch, (Semi-Final), Clonmel Commercials V Ardfinnan 19:30, Ref: Paul Guinan

Jim & Anne Kennedy Junior B Football Championship
Fri, 10 Jun, Venue: Castleiney, (Round 3), Loughmore-Castleiney V Boherlahan Dualla 19:30, Ref: Sean Everard
Sat, 11 Jun, Venue: Templemore, (Round 4), JK Brackens V Moyne/Templetuohy 19:30, Ref: John Butler

South Tipp Intermediate Football Championship 2022
Thu, 09 Jun, Venue: Ned Hall Park, Clonmel, (Round 4), Clonmel Commercials V Moyle Rovers 19:45, Ref: Derek O Mahoney

South Tipp Intermediate Hurling Championship 2022
Sun, 12 Jun, Venue: Clonmel Sportsfield, (Preliminary Round), Carrick Davins V Ballybacon/Grange 14:30, Ref: Noel Cosgrave

South Tipp Junior B Hurling League 2022
Sat, 11 Jun, Venue: Clerihan, (Round 4), Clerihan V Mullinahone 18:00, Ref: Keith Delahunty
Sat, 11 Jun, Venue: CLCG Bal tha Pirn, (Round 4), Skeheenarinky V Ballybacon/Grange 19:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 11 Jun, Venue: Pirc na nEala, Carrick, (Round 4), Carrick Swan V St Patrick's 19:00, Ref: Tadgh Lonergan

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 1
Sat, 11 Jun, Venue: FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, (Final), Clonoulty/Rossmore V Drom-Inch 19:00, Ref: Alan Tierney

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 2
Sat, 11 Jun, Venue: FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, (Final), ire g Annacarty/Donohill V Moycarkey-Borris 17:00, Ref: John Dooley

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 3
Sat, 11 Jun, Venue: Dolla, (Final), Ballina V Burgess 14:30, Ref: Gerry Treacy

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Div 4
Sun, 12 Jun, Venue: The Ragg, (Final), Borrisokane V Moyle Rovers 14:00, Ref: Joe Leahy

FBD Hurling League - Division 5
Sun, 12 Jun, Venue: Golden, (Final), Clonoulty/Rossmore V Upperchurch-Drombane 14:00, Ref: Luke Foran

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 6
Sat, 11 Jun, Venue: Moneygall, (Final), Knockshegowna V Thurles Gaels 18:30, Ref: P J Nolan

FBD Insurance - County Football League Div 1
Sat, 11 Jun, Venue: Beal Atha Poirin, (Semi Final), Ballyporeen V Clonmel Commercials 16:00, Ref: Sean Lonergan (M)

FBD Insurance - County Football League - Division 3
Fri, 10 Jun, Venue: Anner Park, Cloneen, (Semi Final), St Patrick's V Killenaule 19:30, Ref: Paddy Ivors

Jun A Hurling
Fri, 10 Jun, Venue: Sean Treacy Park, (rd 1), Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Lattin-Cullen 19:45, Ref: Phil Ryan

Jun B Champ - Gr 1
Wed, 08 Jun, Venue: Solohead, (rd 1), Solohead V Arravale Rovers 19:30, Ref: David Grogan
Sun, 12 Jun, Venue: Emly, (Rd 1), Emly V ire g Annacarty/Donohill 13:00, Ref: Paul Carew

Jun B Champ - Gr 2
Fri, 10 Jun, Venue: Golden, (Rd 1), Golden-Kilfeacle V Cashel King Cormacs 19:30, Ref: Tom Dawson
Sun, 12 Jun, Venue: Lattin, (Rd 1), Lattin-Cullen V Cappawhite 12:00, Ref: Donie Horan

Jun B Champ - Gr 3
Sun, 12 Jun, Venue: Bansha, (Rd 1), Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Sean Treacys 12:00, Ref: Richard O Connor
Sun, 12 Jun, Venue: Rosegreen Community Field, (Rd 1), Rosegreen V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 12:00, Ref: Padraig Skeffington

North Tipp Junior A Hurling Championship
Fri, 10 Jun, Venue: Saint Michaels Park Toomevara, (Round 2), Nenagh ire g V Borris-Ileigh 19:00, Ref: Tommy Ryan
Sat, 11 Jun, Venue: Nenagh, (Round 2), Kilruane MacDonaghs V Toomevara 19:30, Ref: Christy Mc Loughlin

North Tipp Junior B Hurling League Knock Out
Sat, 11 Jun, Venue: Dolla, (Semi Final), Silvermines V Lorrha-Dorrha 19:00, Ref: Pat O Mahony

