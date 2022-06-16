Busy prize presentation evening at Cahir Park Golf Club on Saturday

Prize Presentation Evening

The monthly prize presentation will be held on this coming Saturday, June 18 at 7pm in the Clubhouse.

Among the Prizes to be presented for recent competitions will include the Club Classic, Bank Holiday Monday Scramble, Vice Captains Weekend Singles Stapleford, Ladies Open Dermot O'Brien Pharmacy sponsored Day.

Everyone welcome!

Champagne Scramble

Bank Holiday Monday 6th June, Open Champagne Scramble 1st: Diarmuid Healy, Carrie Healy and Barbara Nugent 67 pts

2nd: Mary Fitzpatrick, John Fitzpatrick and Claire Fitzpatrick (Templemore G.C.) 65 pts

Best Mixed Team: Arthur O'Donnell, John Mackey and Mag Tobin 60 pts

Best Ladies Team: Pauline Mulcahy, Kathleen Alton and Anne Walsh 59pts.



LADIES NOTES

It has been a very busy week for the Ladies of Cahir Park Golf Club.



Ladies AIG Intermediate Competition

On Sunday 5th June , the Intermediate team of Michelle Keating, Caitlin Fitzgerald, Julie Connolly, Kathleen Lonergan and Susan Carey enjoyed success over a strong Tipperary team.

The match was played in rain and cold winds and all the golfers gave of their very best. The Cahir Park team was managed by Cathy O'Gorman and Mary Lyons and will play Thurles Ladies in the next round on Sunday 19th at home in Cahir.



Mary McKenna Diamond Trophy

The Mary McKenna Diamond Trophy team travelled to Dungarvan Golf Club on Wednesday 8th June to play Dungarvan Ladies. The sea winds made for very competitive matches with Cahir Park winning and qualifying to play in a Munster Semi-Final later this month. Opposition unknown as we go to press.

The Mary McKenna Diamond Trophy Team Ladies playing Foursomes were Susan Carey and Imelda Fitzpatrick, Breda Keating and Mary Lyons, Miriam Halley and Pauline Mulcahy, Kathleen Alton and Noreen Hally, Norma O'Brien and Chris Noonan and were managed by Ger Lyons and Margaret Costello.



Revive Active

Sunday 12th June arrived with gusts of wind and an eager Revive Active Team facing Tipperary Ladies again. This time, Tipperary Ladies were successful and are wished the very best for their next outing.

Fourball Competition

A Fourball competition, Cahir Park was represented by Susan Carey and Caroline Maher, Julie Connolly and Ger Lyons, Breda Keating and Chris Noonan, Pauline Mulcahy and Miriam Halley, Kathleen Alton and Noreen Hally. Managed by Breda Wall and Margaret Gill.

Thank you Ladies for all the pleasure you give the supporters on the Course and for the time and effort you give to the Club.

SENIOR LADIES

Tuesday 7th June Senior Ladies

Another successful afternoon for the Ladies playing the weekly Champagne Scramble 12 Holes. Winners this week were Imelda Fitzpatrick, Phil Kehoe, Betty Buttimer and Ann Mulcahy with 70 pts. Second place went to Mary Kenrick, Ann McLoughlin, Josie Walsh and Breda Wall with 68 pts.



Club Competitions results

Saturday/Sunday 4th/5th June

Congratulations to Ann O'Brien (H/C 22) winning with 36pts.

Thursday 9th June. Ladies Singles Stapleford

1st: Breda R Hickey (H/C 25) 35 pts

2nd: Margaret Gill (H/C 25) 34pts.



Dates for Diary

Open 3 Ball Champagne Scramble on Thursday 30th June. Further details next week.

Australian Spoons Qualifier competitions playing Monday 13th to Sunday 20th. 18 Hole Scotch Foursomes Stableford Competitions. Entry and Re-entry.

Mixed Team

Congratulations to Cahir Park Mixed Team who enjoyed success over Clonmel Golf Club on Friday 10th June. Played in Clonmel, the Cahir Park team was Emmet Leahy and Emma Keating, Francis McCarthy and Caitlin Fitzgerald, Brian Fraser and Julie Connolly, Declan Walsh and Michelle Keating, Lee Grogan and Caroline Maher.



Cullen Cup

Best wishes to Cahir Park Cullen Cup Team who play Curragh Golf Club on Saturday 25th June. With 3 matches to be played in Cahir Park and two at the Curragh Club, another competitive event promised with Chris Noonan and Sean Casey managing the Panel.



MENS NOTES

Open Singles

ABP Open Singles Qualifier June 7th to 9th

In Category one Sean Alley playing of scratch returned 38 points for top spot. In Category 2 John O Dwyer playing off 9 won the category with 38points. Kieran Fleming had a excellent round of 41 points playing off 17 to win Category 3. Rounding off the categorys Con O Brien won the 4th with 37pts(b9) playing off 24.

Barton Shield win

Well done to our Barton Shield team who won on Sunday against Carrick On Suir in Carrick. The team on the day was pair one Emmet Leahy and Ian Flannery and pair two Mens Captain Gary Morrison and Niall Morrison. They now play the area semi final against Tramore at home. This fixture is to be played on or before July 3rd. More details to follow.

Well done Paul

Congratulations to Paul Touhy on winning the Junior Scratch Cup at the Heritage last weekend.