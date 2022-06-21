Thrilling Tipperary camogie final sees Boherlahan top Brian Borus

COUNTY UNDER 14 CAMOGIE COUNTY FINAL

BOHERLAHAN/DUALLA 3-2 BRIAN BORUS 2-1



On Saturday morning last Boherlahan Dualla and Brian Borus met in the U14 D County Final. This year’s U14 competition was for club’s second u14 teams so it’s a testament to the great numbers and work being produced in both Boherlahan and Brian Borus to reach Saturday’s final.

Boherlahan Dualla got off to a great start with two points from Mae Kennedy. Brian Borus opened their account thanks to a pointed free from Allanna Casey. The Mid Tipp girls were resolute in defence throughout the first half in this highly contested final. Brian Borus went ahead midway through the first half with a goal by Emma Keating from a long distance shot.



Boherlahan replied though with a goal of their own with a strike from Laynie Reay. Just before half time Boherlahan found the back of the net thanks to a well taken goal by Mae Kennedy to leave the half time score 2-2 to 1-1.

County U14D County Camogie Finalists, Brian Borus.



In the second half it was all about defence for Boherlahan with Aoife O’Donnell, Chloe Tobin and Grace Power stepping up for their side. Both teams traded a goal each late in the second half. The goal for Boherlahan was compliments of Mae Kennedy again while Caragh Hally scored a brilliant goal for Brian Borus to leave the final score 3-2 V 2-1 in favor of Boherlahan Dualla.

Great work rate was shown by all members of both teams with supporters treated to a fine display of camogie.

Brian Borus Panel: Lucy O’Connor Anna Delahunty Lydia Dwyer Katie Coffey Una O’Farrell Avril Langton Ciara Vaughan Emma Keating Allanah Casey Amy Rose O’Dwyer Leah Roche Caragh Halley Nicole Cahill Ella Delaney Ella O’Donnell Sophia Whelan Martina Riordan

Boherlahan/Dualla Panel: Áine Coffey, Chloe Tobin, Katelyn Barry, Emily Lawlor, Aoife O’Donnell, Kacie Reay, Siobhan O'Brien, Grace Power, Mae Kennedy, Gabrielle Morrissey Sophie Walsh, Rachel Breen, Mia O’Hallornan, Laynie Reay.